Injured Robbie Lawler out of UFC 282 fight with Santiago Ponzinibbio

Robbie Lawler won’t be fighting this Saturday.

MMA Fighting confirmed with officials that an undisclosed injury has forced Lawler out of his welterweight bout with Santiago Ponzinibbio, which was to take place this Saturday on the main card of UFC 282 in Las Vegas. The change was first reported by ESPN.

Lawler was to make his second appearance of 2022. This past July at UFC 276, the former welterweight champion was defeated by Bryan Barberena via second-round TKO. It was Lawler’s fifth loss in six appearances, with his lone win during that stretch being a TKO over Nick Diaz at UFC 266.

A short-notice opponent is being sought out to keep Ponzinibbio on the card.

Ponzinibbio is currently on a two-fight losing streak, with just one win in his past four appearances. In his lone outing of 2022, the Argentinian standout lost a split decision to Michel Pereira at UFC Vegas 55 in May.

Steven Marrocco contributed to this report.