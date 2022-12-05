Demetrious Johnson vs. Adriano Moraes 3 to headline ONE Championship U.S. debut on May 5

Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes are getting another chance to settle the score.

ONE Championship announced Monday that Johnson (24-4-1) and Moraes (20-4) are set to fight in a trilogy bout for the ONE flyweight (135-pound) title at the promotion’s upcoming debut in the U.S. on May 5.

Johnson is currently No. 1 at flyweight in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings, with Moraes close behind at No. 4.

In their first meeting in April 2021, Moraes defeated Johnson via second-round knockout to successfully defend the flyweight belt, but Johnson avenged the loss this past August via fourth-round knockout to win his first ONE championship after previously winning a grand prix in the promotion.

The May 5 event marks ONE’s first to take place on U.S. soil. The first ONE event to air in the U.S. was ONE on TNT 1, which was headlined by Johnson vs. Moraes 1.

Johnson — a former UFC flyweight champion widely regarded as the best fighter ever to compete at 125 pounds — is 4-1 since joining ONE in 2019. He also won a mixed rules bout against kickboxing star Rodtang Jitmuangnon this past March.

Moraes, 11-4 in the ONE cage, successfully defended his title twice before losing it to Johnson in their rematch.

ONE on Prime Video 10 takes place at 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colo.