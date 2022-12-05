 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The MMA Hour with Zhang Weili, Stephen Thompson, Rafael dos Anjos, and Matheus Nicolau

By Ariel Helwani
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: We take a closer look at a busy combat sports weekend and look back at our latest parlay bet.

2:05 p.m.: Stephen Thompson discusses his big win at UFC Orlando and what’s next.

2:30 p.m.: UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili reflects on her UFC 281 win to get her title back and what’s next.

3 p.m.: Former UFC champion Rafael dos Anjos looks back at his win over Bryan Barberena at UFC Orlando and what’s next.

3:30 p.m.: Matheus Nicolau discusses his big win over Matt Schnell at UFC Orlando and what’s next.

