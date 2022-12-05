The MMA Hour with Zhang Weili, Stephen Thompson, Rafael dos Anjos, and Matheus Nicolau

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: We take a closer look at a busy combat sports weekend and look back at our latest parlay bet.

2:05 p.m.: Stephen Thompson discusses his big win at UFC Orlando and what’s next.

2:30 p.m.: UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili reflects on her UFC 281 win to get her title back and what’s next.

3 p.m.: Former UFC champion Rafael dos Anjos looks back at his win over Bryan Barberena at UFC Orlando and what’s next.

3:30 p.m.: Matheus Nicolau discusses his big win over Matt Schnell at UFC Orlando and what’s next.

For the latest episodes of The MMA Hour, subscribe on Spotify or iTunes.