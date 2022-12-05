Kevin Holland headed to surgery after breaking multiple bones in hand at UFC Orlando

Kevin Holland will need surgery to repair the damage done on his broken hand suffered in a fourth-round TKO loss to Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson at UFC Orlando.

According to Holland’s manager Oren Hodak from KO Reps, the 30-year-old welterweight broke and displaced his third, fourth and fifth metacarpel bones in his right hand after landing a punch on Thompson early in the first round. Holland posted a photo of his severely swollen hand on Sunday.

Holland is expected to meet with an orthopedic hand specialist on Monday to plan surgery. There’s no exact timeline on when he will be able to return to action.

Early in the opening round, Holland cracked Thompson with his right hand in what was ultimately his best punch landed in the fight. As soon as the shot connected, Thompson was wobbled and Holland attempted to seize on the opening, although the two-time welterweight title challenger was able to recover and continue.

Holland was clearly favoring his hand throughout the remainder of the fight and the injury prevented him from really unleashing the punch after the first round ended.

By the end of the fourth round, Holland was still dealing with the injury while also absorbing a lot of damage in continued exchanges with Thompson, which led to his coaches waving off the fight.

The fight served as Holland’s second loss in a row overall after falling to Khamzat Chimaev in a short-notice fight at a catchweight at UFC 280 in September.