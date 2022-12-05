 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC Orlando

By Mike Heck
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

UFC Fight Night: Thompson v Holland Ceremonial Weigh-in
Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson
Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC

Stephen Thompson looked fantastic in his return to the octagon as he stopped Kevin Holland in the fourth round via TKO. Does “Wonderboy” have one last title run left in him, and if so, what’s the next step he needs to take to get there?

On an all-new edition of On To the Next One, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee attempt to answer that question from a matchmaking perspective following Thompson’s main event victory at UFC Orlando this past Saturday. Additionally, future matchups are discussed for Rafael dos Anjos after his dominant submission win over Bryan Barberena in the co-main event, Matheus Nicolau following his stoppage of Matt Schnell on the final fight of his contract, Sergei Pavlovich after his eye-opening finish of Tai Tuivasa, along with fellow victors Roman Dolidze, Eryk Anders, and more.

Audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting