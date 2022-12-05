On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC Orlando

Stephen Thompson looked fantastic in his return to the octagon as he stopped Kevin Holland in the fourth round via TKO. Does “Wonderboy” have one last title run left in him, and if so, what’s the next step he needs to take to get there?

On an all-new edition of On To the Next One, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee attempt to answer that question from a matchmaking perspective following Thompson’s main event victory at UFC Orlando this past Saturday. Additionally, future matchups are discussed for Rafael dos Anjos after his dominant submission win over Bryan Barberena in the co-main event, Matheus Nicolau following his stoppage of Matt Schnell on the final fight of his contract, Sergei Pavlovich after his eye-opening finish of Tai Tuivasa, along with fellow victors Roman Dolidze, Eryk Anders, and more.

