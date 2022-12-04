Kevin Holland fires back at Derek Brunson, responds to critics following tough loss to ‘Wonderboy’

Kevin Holland earned his nickname as “big mouth” and one defeat isn’t going to shut him up.

Following a disappointing loss to Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson in the UFC Orlando main event, Holland had to go to the hospital for treatment on the broken hand he suffered in the fight so he didn’t get a chance to speak to anybody afterwards. That changed on Sunday when Holland took to social media with a flurry of responses — some to fans, several more to critics — as he addressed the loss.

Perhaps the most notable message went to former opponent Derek Brunson as Holland gave him credit for a funny tweet but then teased a potential return to middleweight for a rematch down the road.

“Yes, yes and yes. First good tweet you ever made,” Holland said after Brunson called him the type of guy ‘who’d try to out kickbox a 50-0 kickboxer. “Also the type of guy to come back up a weight class and smack that blonde head around. I’d be doing it just for the fans tho….. like always.”

Holland previously lost a decision to Brunson when they clashed in 2021 but that’s always been a rematch he’s considered even after moving down to the welterweight division.

In another message, Holland took aim at an eSports player who complained about losing a bet on the main event. Holland fired back while name dropping embattled coach James Krause, who has been effectively banned from the UFC for the time being while an investigation is ongoing into betting integrity that involves the retired fighter.

“GTFO of here,” Holland said. “’Outclassed.’ Classy life you got gambling on sports, chasing clout for your bold predictions. Go hang with James Krause, ya douche.”

Holland also set up a potential future fight against the UFC’s first and only “BMF” champion when he was compared to Jorge Masvidal in the aftermath of his loss. The 30-year-old veteran not only replied but even managed to slight Masvidal in the process following his arrest in March after allegedly assaulting former teammate and opponent Colby Covington.

“I don’t sucker punch people,” Holland said. “I punch suckers. He can get it next.”

Holland did take time to respond to plenty of supporters as well while also paying homage to Thompson for his behavior before, during and after their four-round battle.

As far as a timeline for Holland to return, there’s no word yet how long it will take for his broken right hand to deal, although in a separate response he said his hand was currently a “balloon.”