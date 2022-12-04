UFC Orlando post-fight show: Reaction to Stephen Thompson’s showcase in thrilling main event

Stephen Thompson accomplished his mission of proving to UFC fans that he’s still got it on Saturday night at UFC Orlando.

Following a fourth-round corner stoppage TKO win for “Wonderboy” against the incredibly tough Kevin Holland, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and E. Casey Leydon react to the exciting battle, Thomson’s turn-back-the-clock performance, and what could be next. Additionally, they discuss Rafael dos Anjos’ dominant performance in the co-main event, his overall resumé and the post-fight callout of Conor McGregor, Sergei Pavlovich’s devastating finish of Tai Tuivasa and where he could fit in the heavyweight title picture right now, Roman Dolidze’s stoppage win against Jack Hermansson and callout of Khamzat Chimaev, Matheus Nicolau’s finish of Matt Schnell, and more.

