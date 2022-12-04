UFC Orlando bonuses: Stephen Thompson vs. Kevin Holland easily clinches ‘Fight of the Night’

After five straight decisions led into UFC Orlando’s main card, it looked like it might be a long East Coast night. Then the finishes started, and they didn’t stop coming.

There was stiff competition for post-fight bonuses on Saturday’s card at Amway Center, but headliners Stephen Thompson and Kevin Holland put themselves over the top for “Fight of the Night” with a four-round war that ended when Holland’s corner threw in the towel.

Thompson’s relentless punishment was too much for an injured Holland, whose right hand was toast after the first round. For their trouble they each took home an extra $50,000.

UFC Orlando aired live on ESPN+ and was the second to last UFC event of this year.

In the “Performance of the Night” category, the promotion was more conservative, awarding only two for its usual total of four bonuses. Heavyweight Sergei Pavlovich captured an extra $50,000 with a destruction of fan favorite Tai Tuivasa, while Roman Dolidze got an extra check for his inventive calf-slicer/TKO over Jack Hermansson.