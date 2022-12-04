Kevin Holland transported to hospital after suffering broken hand in loss to Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson

Kevin Holland ended his night at UFC Orlando with a trip to a local hospital.

The always-exciting welterweight fell to Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson in a memorable main event clash but then needed to seek treatment after suffering a broken hand early in the fight.

According to his manager Oren Hodak, the injury occurred in the first round, which is when Holland blasted Thompson with a devastating right hand that wobbled the two-time UFC title challenger.

Unfortunately, it appears it was somewhere around that time that Holland broke his hand throwing another punch, which left him compromised for the remainder of the fight.

“Kevin Holland broke his right hand landing a cross in the first round,” Hodak wrote on Twitter. ”Hand is very swollen. Being transported to the hospital. Congrats to Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson and team.”

Despite the damage done, Holland continued trading strikes with Thompson over the next three rounds, but after he sat down in his corner at the end of the fourth, it was evident that he had absorbed a lot of punishment.

With his hand still ailing, Holland’s coaches made the decision to call a stop to the contest, and “Wonderboy” got the win by fourth-round TKO. As soon as the fight ended, Holland took his gloves off to deal with the hand injury, which was bothersome for the majority of the four-round affair.

It will ultimately go down as Holland’s second straight loss after he fell to Khamzat Chimaev in a last-minute fight that came together just 24 hours before UFC 279 was scheduled to take place. The loss to Thompson was just the first at welterweight for Holland, however, with the fight against Chimaev taking place at a catchweight.