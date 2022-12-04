Watch Stephen Thompson vs. Kevin Holland full fight video highlights from their main event clash Saturday night in Orlando, courtesy of the ESPN and other outlets.

UFC Orlando took place Dec. 3 at the Amway Center in Orlando, Fla. Stephen Thompson (17-6-1) took on Kevin Holland (23-9, 1 NC) in a welterweight contest in the main event. The fight aired live on ESPN and ESPN+.

Catch the video highlights below.

After four INCREDIBLE rounds this one comes to an end!@WonderboyMMA leaves #UFCOrlando with a TKO victory after Kevin Holland's corner calls for a stop due to a hand injury pic.twitter.com/QheKmWI5EK — UFC (@ufc) December 4, 2022

Holland and his corner decide to call off the fight after four hard fought rounds at #UFCOrlando pic.twitter.com/0QbvuNzD6S — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 4, 2022

The biggest shot of Round 1 belonged to Kevin Holland #UFCOrlando pic.twitter.com/xD9LLIIqEZ — UFC (@ufc) December 4, 2022

Enter the Karate Kid @WonderboyMMA making the walk for another main event billing! #UFCOrlando

What retirement!? @Trailblaze2top is BACK and on his way to the Octagon at #UFCOrlando!



Tune in now on @ESPN

#UFCOrlando: Where Dreams Come True ✨@WonderboyMMA has arrived for our main event!



Tune in to the action on @ESPN

Round 1

Here we go, MMA fans. The fight is underway.

Holland lands first with a body kick. Thompson throws a side kick, and Holland responds with a big right hand that misses the mark. First clinch against the fence early, Thompson gets separation. Left hand counter cleanly lands from “Wonderboy,” and they clinch again.

They separate, left hand from Thompson lands again, and the 39-year-old has a cut above the right eye. A pair of big left hands find the mark from Holland and a knee, and again, Thompson lands that left hand.

Holland lands a big right hand and Thompson is stung. Holland lands another shot, Thompson throws up a high kick, misses, Holland with a slew of short elbows. Thompson gets separation and they see the center. Another big left from “Wonderboy.” Frenetic round with a little over a minute to go. Thompson with another clean left hand, Holland answers.

Final 35 seconds and Holland lands a knee just as Thompson pops him with that left. Thompson is wearing the crimson mask. Holland ends the round with a hard body shot. Horn sounds. They high-five. Fun first five minutes.

MMAFighting scores the round 10-9 Holland

Round 2

The right hand that hurt Thompson landed right on his forehead. But they’re back at it.

Holland starting to talk a little bit more and Thomson lands a keft kick to the face of Holland, partially blocked, yet effective. Thompson charges in with a combination, they clinch, separate, and Holland swings for the fences and misses.

Holland lands a right, left hand counter finds the mark from Thompson and they’re getting after it. Thompson landed a good shot that definitely got Holland’s attention. Crowd loving this fight so far, as they should. Good counter combo from “Wonderboy” as we hit the halfway point.

Nice left hand from Holland, Wonderboy hits his side kick to the body, and another counter left. Holland lands a takedown, and then immediately calls for Thompson to stand back up, much to the delight of the crowd. Thompson continues to land that left hand super clean. Side kick to the body, left hand behind it from Thompson.

Thompson landed a big shot that stung Holland, may have hurt him. Holland still throwing hard, they exchange and the round ends. This fight rules!

MMAFighting scores the round 10-9 for Thompson, 19-19 overall

Round 3

Hope this blog can do this fight justice (it’s really, really good). Holland jokingly telling Thompson to “slow down.” Holland with a kick blocked to the body, jumping switch kick from Thompson avoided. Leg kick from “Wonderboy,” followed by that left hand.

Holland gets Thompson to the mat, they stand right back up. Thompson charges in with a combo that grazes Holland, charges in again, nothing doing. Side kick to the body sends Holland down briefly, but he’s OK. Thompson with another left hand, his movement had been great in this one. Holland lands, Thompson connects with a left.

Two minutes left and Holland comes in with a short right, now they clinch, but that ends quickly. Thompson’s countering continues to pay dividends as he starts to unload on Holland. Thompson staying on him, Holland in defensive mode as Thompson lands a right hand.

Thompson lands a combination, then a spinning back kick to the head of Holland, “Wonderboy” smiles. Final seconds of the round, Thompson just misses another spinning back kick, Holland comes up short on a right, and we head to the championship rounds. What a fight!

MMAFighting scores it 10-9, 29-28 overall for Thompson

Round 4

Holland definitely looking a little tired, still having a blast.

We’re off and Thompson lands a side kick up top, and it was slick. Holland clinches up with Thompson against the fence — which may not be popular, but smart. They separate after an accidental clash of heads.

Big combination from Thompson, leg kick from Holland, Thompson with a liver kick on the money. Thompson lands again, Holland shoots, Thompson sprawls. They clinch up and the fight is waved off?

Big Dan looked at the replay, it appears it was an accidental low blow, but he definitely waved the fight off. Mistake made, but the fight continues!

High kick from Thompson, leg kick behind it, Thompson with another big kick to the head, Holland is hurt, but he’s eating these. Wild! Another vicious head kick from Thompson and Holland is still standing. How?

Leg kick from “Wonderboy.” Another one lands, Holland is in complete defensive survival mode as he takes a kick to the body. Left hand from Thompson, leg kick behind it. Spinning side kick from Thompson, Holland appears to have a broken hand and Wonderboy is just teeing off. Thompson drops Holland and he’s on top trying to finish. Thompson stands back up and the round is over. Crazy round. Thompson looked phenomenal.

MMAFighting scores the round 10-8 for Thompson, 39-36 overall

Fight Is Over

Holland’s corner has waved it off due to the hand injury to Holland, plus a really tough fourth round. TKO win for “Wonderboy.”