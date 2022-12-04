 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC Orlando in Tweets: Fighters react to Stephen Thompson’s vintage win over Kevin Holland

By Steven Marrocco
UFC Fight Night: Thompson v Holland Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

At 39, Stephen Thompson is still beating younger fighters, as Kevin Holland can attest after going four rounds with the two-time welterweight title challenger at UFC Orlando.

Holland hung in as long as he could after taking dozens of acrobatic kicks off his body and dome. Eventually, physics intervened and he was no longer able to continue, as his corner correctly called at the end of the fourth round.

A hand injury set the end in motion for Holland, but for Thompson, it was another reminder that he’s still one heck of a dangerous fighter at 170 pounds. His colleagues gave him appropriate props on Twitter.

Here’s what fighters had to say about the UFC Orlando main card.

Stephen Thompson def. Kevin Holland

Rafael dos Anjos def. Bryan Barberena

Matheus Nicolau def. Matt Schnell

Sergei Pavlovich def. Tai Tuivasa

Roman Dolidze def. Jack Hermansson

Eryk Anders def. Kyle Daukaus

Phil Rowe def. Niko Price

