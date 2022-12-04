UFC Orlando in Tweets: Fighters react to Stephen Thompson’s vintage win over Kevin Holland

At 39, Stephen Thompson is still beating younger fighters, as Kevin Holland can attest after going four rounds with the two-time welterweight title challenger at UFC Orlando.

Holland hung in as long as he could after taking dozens of acrobatic kicks off his body and dome. Eventually, physics intervened and he was no longer able to continue, as his corner correctly called at the end of the fourth round.

A hand injury set the end in motion for Holland, but for Thompson, it was another reminder that he’s still one heck of a dangerous fighter at 170 pounds. His colleagues gave him appropriate props on Twitter.

Here’s what fighters had to say about the UFC Orlando main card.

Stephen Thompson def. Kevin Holland

Kevin is tough as hell #UFCOrlando — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) December 4, 2022

And that’s why i wrestle — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 4, 2022

What an awesome fight. Wonderboy clinic of martial arts Holland clinic on toughness — Al Iaquinta (@ALIAQUINTA) December 4, 2022

you rareley see the towel thrown in in MMA. Honestly that was for kevins own good. mad respect to holland for his toughness and his corner. they actually care about Kevin's health #UFCOrlando — Randy Brown (@TouchNgo_) December 4, 2022

Shout out to hollands corner. I think they made the right call. No fighter wants that to happen, but sometimes you need your coaches to save you from yourself. He was taking major damage in there. What a great show by both men! Congrats @WonderboyMMA on a great win! #UFCOrlando — Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) December 4, 2022

Yep Vegas is going to be investing Holland after those abandoned takedown #UFCOrlando — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 4, 2022

The shot Thompson took in the 1st off the forehead that rocked the shit out of him ended up winning him the fight Crazy ass sport. That was a damn good fight. Congratulations @WonderboyMMA you definitely got the skills to pay the bills. #UFCFightNight — Justin Gaethje (@Justin_Gaethje) December 4, 2022

Wonderboy vs masvidal — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 4, 2022

Congrats to @RdosAnjosMMA on the dominant win. Great takedowns and ground work at higher weight class. Top work — Rafael “Ataman” Fiziev (@RafaelFiziev) December 4, 2022

Let’s go RDA!! That BJJ is dangerous! #UFCOrlando — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 4, 2022

Wow beautiful rear naked choke finish serious squeeze power @ufc #UFCOrlando — Charles Rosa (@CharlesRosaMMA) December 4, 2022

Now RDA know Conor ain’t fighting him #UFCOrlando — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 4, 2022

What beautiful timing of those hands #UFCOrlando — Pannie Kianzad UFC (@PannieKianzad) December 4, 2022

Key is timing. #UFCOrlando — John Wayne Makdessi (@JohnMakdessi) December 4, 2022

Call it a good curse but besides the finish right after my last tweet, that fight was not entertaining. He found the finish but after using the lateral movement to run him onto that left straight #UFCOrlando — Damien Brown (@beatdown155) December 4, 2022

Keep your head up my guy Tai Tuivasa



And Pavlovich… you’re the REAL DEAL…! #UFCOrlando — Ciryl Gane (@ciryl_gane) December 4, 2022

This guy beats Tyson fury in boxing — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 4, 2022

Wow! Why this guy did Tuivasa like that? — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) December 4, 2022

Sergei Pavlovich potential future champ . Boy ain’t no joke ! #UFCOrlando — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 4, 2022

Big boys were throwing!!#UFCOrlando — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) December 4, 2022

Idk who's scarier right now... Sergei or Francis?! Both have massive power! One has devastating kicks other has dominating wrestling.... Needless to say I look forward to that match up!#UFCOrlando — Corey 'Overtime' Anderson (@CoreyA_MMA) December 4, 2022

#UFCOrlando



Wow, I imagined Dolidze would sub via calf slicer. — Charles 'DoBronxs' Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) December 4, 2022

Wowwww ! Dolize is sharp on the ground . Jack was winning on the feet and took him down for whatever reason ! Impressive sweep to calf slicer ! #UFCOrlando — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 4, 2022

Go ahead and file that under the “crazy finishes” category. Dolidze is dangerous everywhere. Damn. #UFCFightNight — Tanner Boser (@BulldozerBoser) December 4, 2022

What a finish by anders but can’t help wondering the damage daukaus head is going through #UFCOrlando — Pannie Kianzad UFC (@PannieKianzad) December 4, 2022

Anders looked like he was going to have troubles with the striking range early but once he found it there was no turning back. Flawless performance #ufcorlando — Damien Brown (@beatdown155) December 4, 2022

Ya boiiiiii — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 4, 2022

Phil Rowe!! Rude Bwoy ting!! #UFCOrlando — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 4, 2022