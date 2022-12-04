UFC Orlando in Tweets: Fighters react to Stephen Thompson’s vintage win over Kevin Holland

At 39, Stephen Thompson is still beating younger fighters, as Kevin Holland can attest after going four rounds with the two-time welterweight title challenger at UFC Orlando.
Holland hung in as long as he could after taking dozens of acrobatic kicks off his body and dome. Eventually, physics intervened and he was no longer able to continue, as his corner correctly called at the end of the fourth round.
A hand injury set the end in motion for Holland, but for Thompson, it was another reminder that he’s still one heck of a dangerous fighter at 170 pounds. His colleagues gave him appropriate props on Twitter.
Here’s what fighters had to say about the UFC Orlando main card.
Stephen Thompson def. Kevin Holland
Kevin is tough as hell #UFCOrlando— Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) December 4, 2022
@WonderboyMMA pic.twitter.com/AA2jCCmNaZ— Anthony Pettis (@Showtimepettis) December 4, 2022
And that’s why i wrestle— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 4, 2022
What an awesome fight. Wonderboy clinic of martial arts Holland clinic on toughness— Al Iaquinta (@ALIAQUINTA) December 4, 2022
you rareley see the towel thrown in in MMA. Honestly that was for kevins own good. mad respect to holland for his toughness and his corner. they actually care about Kevin's health #UFCOrlando— Randy Brown (@TouchNgo_) December 4, 2022
Shout out to hollands corner. I think they made the right call. No fighter wants that to happen, but sometimes you need your coaches to save you from yourself. He was taking major damage in there. What a great show by both men! Congrats @WonderboyMMA on a great win! #UFCOrlando— Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) December 4, 2022
Yep Vegas is going to be investing Holland after those abandoned takedown #UFCOrlando— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 4, 2022
The shot Thompson took in the 1st off the forehead that rocked the shit out of him ended up winning him the fight Crazy ass sport. That was a damn good fight. Congratulations @WonderboyMMA you definitely got the skills to pay the bills. #UFCFightNight— Justin Gaethje (@Justin_Gaethje) December 4, 2022
Wonderboy vs masvidal— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 4, 2022
Rafael dos Anjos def. Bryan Barberena
Congrats to @RdosAnjosMMA on the dominant win. Great takedowns and ground work at higher weight class. Top work— Rafael “Ataman” Fiziev (@RafaelFiziev) December 4, 2022
Let’s go RDA!! That BJJ is dangerous! #UFCOrlando— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 4, 2022
Wow beautiful rear naked choke finish serious squeeze power @ufc #UFCOrlando— Charles Rosa (@CharlesRosaMMA) December 4, 2022
Now RDA know Conor ain’t fighting him #UFCOrlando— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 4, 2022
Matheus Nicolau def. Matt Schnell
What beautiful timing of those hands #UFCOrlando— Pannie Kianzad UFC (@PannieKianzad) December 4, 2022
Key is timing. #UFCOrlando— John Wayne Makdessi (@JohnMakdessi) December 4, 2022
Call it a good curse but besides the finish right after my last tweet, that fight was not entertaining. He found the finish but after using the lateral movement to run him onto that left straight #UFCOrlando— Damien Brown (@beatdown155) December 4, 2022
Sergei Pavlovich def. Tai Tuivasa
Keep your head up my guy Tai Tuivasa— Ciryl Gane (@ciryl_gane) December 4, 2022
And Pavlovich… you’re the REAL DEAL…! #UFCOrlando
This guy beats Tyson fury in boxing— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 4, 2022
Wow! Why this guy did Tuivasa like that?— GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) December 4, 2022
Sergei Pavlovich potential future champ . Boy ain’t no joke ! #UFCOrlando— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 4, 2022
Big boys were throwing!!#UFCOrlando— The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) December 4, 2022
Idk who's scarier right now... Sergei or Francis?! Both have massive power! One has devastating kicks other has dominating wrestling.... Needless to say I look forward to that match up!#UFCOrlando— Corey 'Overtime' Anderson (@CoreyA_MMA) December 4, 2022
Roman Dolidze def. Jack Hermansson
#UFCOrlando— Charles 'DoBronxs' Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) December 4, 2022
Wow, I imagined Dolidze would sub via calf slicer.
Romaaa Yeaaaah! Georgia all the way!!#UFCOrlando @ufc— GIGA CHIKADZE (@giga_chikadze) December 4, 2022
Wowwww ! Dolize is sharp on the ground . Jack was winning on the feet and took him down for whatever reason ! Impressive sweep to calf slicer ! #UFCOrlando— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 4, 2022
Go ahead and file that under the “crazy finishes” category. Dolidze is dangerous everywhere. Damn. #UFCFightNight— Tanner Boser (@BulldozerBoser) December 4, 2022
Eryk Anders def. Kyle Daukaus
What a finish by anders but can’t help wondering the damage daukaus head is going through #UFCOrlando— Pannie Kianzad UFC (@PannieKianzad) December 4, 2022
Anders looked like he was going to have troubles with the striking range early but once he found it there was no turning back. Flawless performance #ufcorlando— Damien Brown (@beatdown155) December 4, 2022
Ya boiiiiii— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 4, 2022
Phil Rowe def. Niko Price
Phil Rowe!! Rude Bwoy ting!! #UFCOrlando— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 4, 2022
That was for sure FOTN so far but since Rowe missed weight and can’t get the $$ probably not #UFCOrlando— Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) December 4, 2022
Loading comments...