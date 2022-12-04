UFC Orlando live blog: Stephen Thompson vs. Kevin Holland

This is the UFC Orlando live blog for Stephen Thompson vs. Kevin Holland, the welterweight headliner of Saturday’s Fight Night card.

Thompson, the No. 10 ranked fighter in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings, will look to bounce back from consecutive decision losses to Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad during a winless 2021 campaign. “Wonderboy” is set to make his first octagon appearance of 2022 with hopes of taking a step closer towards one last run at the 170-pound title.

Holland began 2022 with a return to the welterweight division, and began his 170-pound UFC run with back-to-back finishes of Alex Oliveira and Tim Means. Originally scheduled to face Daniel Rodriguez at September’s UFC 279 event, “Trailblazer” ended up facing Khamzat Chimaev at the pay-per-view event after Chimaev massively missed weight on a little over a day’s notice, where he was submitted in the first round.

Check out the UFC Orlando live blog below.