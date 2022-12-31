Muhammad Mokaev headed for surgery after suffering dislocated shoulder, still hopes to fight at UFC 286

Muhammad Mokaev was anticipating a busy 2023, but his new year will start off with surgery rather than a fight.

The 22-year-old flyweight prospect revealed on social media that he suffered a dislocated shoulder in training that will require him to go under the knife before he can compete again. Mokaev wasn’t booked for a fight, although he’s hoping to be recovered in enough time to fight at the upcoming UFC 286 card scheduled in London on March 18.

“Unfortunately I have dislocated my shoulder, now I will wait for the operation!” Mokaev wrote on Twitter. “Thanks to all my supporters I will be back as soon as possible, I promise you! Love you all!

“Exact same day last year I [broke] my hand before my UFC debut in London, I will do everything to fight on [the] UFC London card! I tried to keep the operation till after the fight but I can’t even lift my arm.”

Alhadmulillah in any situation! Unfortunately I have dislocated my shoulder , now I will wait for the operation! Thanks to all my supporters I will be back as soon as possible, I promise you! Love you all! #M57 pic.twitter.com/UtSmLJkbHR — Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) December 30, 2022

Exact same day last year I have broke my hand before my ufc debut in London, I will do everything to fight on ufc London card!

I tried to keep the operation till after the fight but I can’t even lift my arm — Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) December 30, 2022

It’s unfortunate news for Mokaev, who quickly became one of the most discussed fighters in the flyweight division after he got off to a blistering start to his UFC career.

The Dagestani native, who has called England home for several years, went 3-0 in the UFC in 2022 including wins over Cody Durden and Malcolm Gordon. He currently sports a perfect 9-0 record with one no contest through the first 10 fights of his career.

It’s not clear how long Mokaev will be sidelined while recovering from shoulder surgery, although it might be ambitious to consider a return as early as March.

Still, Mokaev is obviously hopeful that he’ll bounce back quick as he looks to continue his ascension up the flyweight ranks once he’s healthy enough to compete again.