Manny Pacquiao announces he signed with Rizin with plans to fight in 2023

Manny Pacquiao is taking his talents to Japan.

The 44-year-old boxing legend announced on Saturday that he’s inked a deal with Rizin to compete in the promotion in 2023 against an opponent still to be determined. Pacquiao appeared in the ring during the Rizin 40 card where he addressed the crowd at the Saitama Super Arena.

“A few months ago, I was here as a guest and today I have a very exciting announcement tonight,” Pacquiao said. “I have agreed with Rizin to fight next year, the date will soon be announced and also my opponent that Rizin will choose. I’m open and excited to fight a Japanese fighter.”

Pacquiao was soon joined in the ring by Rizin president Nobuyuki Sakakibara, who asked him if he was willing to face any Japanese opponent. The multi-time boxing champion answered yes as the crowd roared at his arrival in Japan.

Of course, Pacquiao is just the latest boxer to work with Rizin after Floyd Mayweather teamed up with the promotion on a couple of different occasions for exhibition bouts that have drawn a lot of attention.

Pacquiao actually attended Mayweather’s last performance in Rizin, which came in September as the retired boxing champion dispatched Mikuru Asakura with a TKO in the second round.

Now Pacquiao will join Mayweather as part of the Rizin roster after he also made the decision to get involved in exhibition bouts following his retirement from the sport in 2021.

Since then, Pacquiao has picked up a pair of wins in those exhibition bouts and now he’ll look to continue that momentum when he debuts with Rizin in 2023.