 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rizin 40 video: Sho Patrick Usami faceplants BeyNoah with brutal one-punch knockout

By MMA Fighting Newswire
/ new

Sho Patrick Usami wasn’t getting paid by the hour for his fight at Rizin 40 from Japan.

It took Usami less than one minute to deliver an absolutely brutal one-punch knockout that twisted his opponent BeyNoah around and sent him crashing face first to the canvas.

The punch that ended the fight was actually just a short left hook from Usami that blasted BeyNoah and left him unconscious immediately. Usami then celebrated his knockout as part of the early Rizin 40 card, which aired on FITE TV PPV.

BeyNoah actually remained motionless on the canvas for several moments after the knockout before eventually getting back on a stool as medical personnel tended to him.

It was an impressive showing from Usami, who was expected to have a grappling advantage in the fight but ultimately it was his finishing power on the feet that got him the win.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting