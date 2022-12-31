Video: Gillian Robertson needs just 65 seconds to tap out Rose Namajunas in Fury Pro Grappling 6 main event

Robertson taps out the former champ!!! #FuryPro6 pic.twitter.com/1IgtdzSw3W

UFC flyweight Gillian Robertson needed just 65 seconds to finish ex-strawweight champion Rose Namajunas in the main event at Fury Pro Grappling 6.

Namaunas and Robertson squared off in the headliner on Saturday, Dec. 30, under the Fury Pro Grappling banner, which is a part of the CFFC MMA promotion. The event took place at 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

Robertson in a good spot early!#FuryPro6 pic.twitter.com/V8bfSP64Ca — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) December 31, 2022

The matchup was scheduled for 10 minutes but Robertson wasted no time dragging Namajunas to the ground, taking her back and moving into position to lock on the rear-naked choke submission.

Once Robertson had her arm under the chin, she secured the hold and the grimace on Namajunas’ face told the whole story as she quickly tapped out before potentially being choked out from the submission.

It was an impressive showing from Robertson, who also holds the record for the most submission wins (6) in the history of the women’s divisions in the UFC.

Gillian Robertson all smiles after the main event win!#FuryPro6 pic.twitter.com/NHWWuEkcT9 — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) December 31, 2022

In the co-main event on the card, Chase Hooper was able to apply a nasty calf-slicer submission to get the win over fellow UFC veteran Clay Guida.

THE DREAM WITH THE CALF SLICER!!#FuryPro6 pic.twitter.com/BvBtDb5zXe — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) December 31, 2022

Another matchup between UFC fighters saw Pat Sabatini lock on a rear-naked choke to tap out Alex Caceres.

The card also featured the return of retired UFC heavyweight Pat Barry to competition as he took to the mats for a grappling match but ultimately came up short by decision after falling to Jon Pellot.

Look at Pat Barry the grappler almost pull a fast one#FuryPro6 pic.twitter.com/3SqGX0zmIS — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) December 31, 2022

Here are the full results for the event:

Gillian Robertson def. Rose Namajunas via submission (rear-naked choke) (1:05)

Chase Hooper def. Clay Guida via submission (calf-slicer) (3:55)

Joseph Pyfer def. Eryk Anders via decision

Andre Petroski def. Ovince Saint-Preux via decision

Pat Sabatini def. Alex Caceres via submission (rear-naked choke) (5:44)

Mike Malott def. Trevin Giles via decision

Nick Galanti def. Philip Rowe via decision

Richie Lewis def. Andrew Kochel via decision

Christos Giagos def. Zulkarnaiyn Kamchybekov via decision

Jon Pellot def. Pat Barry via decision

Elijah Ezucar def. Denis Gunic via submission (heel hook) (:30 seconds)

Molli Zborowski def. Jonna Wood via decision

Charlie Livingston def. Kevin Stilo via decision