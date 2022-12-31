Video: Top UFC octagon-side finishes includes gnarly view of Michael Chandler’s front-kick KO of Tony Ferguson

The UFC has released a video featuring some of the promotion’s top finishes of 2022, but shown through the octagon-side lens of a cell phone camera on the arena floor.

Included in the moments captured was the incredible front kick knockout against Tony Ferguson at UFC 274 in May. In the video, the former Bellator lightweight champion lands the kick — which was good for No. 2 for MMA Fighting’s Knockout of the Year in 2022 — and celebrates with a backflip for the stunned crowd in Phoenix.

Additionally, the compilation includes MMA Fighting’s No. 1 Knockout of the Year, Leon Edwards capturing the welterweight title with a shocking head kick in the fifth round to upset Kamaru Usman at UFC 278, Tai Tuivasa finishing Derrick Lewis, and, in turn, getting finished by Ciryl Gane at UFC Paris, Alex Pereira’s title shot earning finish of Sean Strickland at UFC 276, and more.

Check out the video above.