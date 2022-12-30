Video: Relive the best UFC interviews of 2022: ‘They all said I couldn’t do it, look at me now!’

2022 was a big year post-fight interviews in the UFC, and now you can see the best of them all in one place.

On Friday, that UFC released a compilation video, Top UFC Mic Moments of 2022, which captures some of the most entertaining speeches of the year, including Michael Chandler’s screaming call out of Conor McGregor, Paddy Pimblett’s declaration that he’d “rather be fat and happy than ripped,” and Renato Moicano’s aggressive demand that “Moicano wants money!”

The video isn’t just big moments, though, as fighters like Nate Landwehr, Chris Barnett, Vanessa Demopoulos, and more also get some shine for their exuberant interview responses after big wins this year. The video concludes with arguably the biggest moment of the entire year, Leon Edwards’ emotional post-fight speech after his Knockout of the Year over Kamaru Usman at UFC 278.

Relive some of the best moments of 2022 by watching the video above.