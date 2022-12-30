Heck of a Morning: Will Khamzat Chimaev fight for UFC title in 2023?

Whether Khamzat Chimaev stays at welterweight, or makes the permanent move to middleweight, most would believe that one more victory would set Chimaev up for a title fight in either division. But will the timing work out for “Borz” to get his UFC title shot in 2023?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck discusses Chimaev’s title prospects in 2023, and answers whether or not he’ll get a crack at UFC gold before featherweight Ilia Topuria. Additionally, listener questions include Bellator vs. RIZIN and which promotion has the better chance to sweep, Jamahal Hill’s chances against Glover Teixeria, fights to look forward to in 2023, some of the best moments of this year, and much more.

