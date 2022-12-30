Rob Font vs. Adrian Yanez in the works for April 8 UFC event

A striking showcase in the UFC’s bantamweight division is targeted for April.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that a matchup between Rob Font and Adrian Yanez is in the works for the UFC’s event on April 8 at a location and yet to be announced. Contracts have yet to be signed, but the bout is close to being finalized.

Font will look to get back in the win column after losses to José Aldo and Marlon Vera in his past two outings. Prior to that, the No. 7 ranked bantamweight in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings racked up four straight wins over Cody Garbrandt, Marlon Moraes, Ricky Simón, and current Bellator champ Sergio Pettis. The New England Cartel standout is slated to make his first appearance in just under a year.

Yanez is one of the division’s most exciting up and comers, as he enters his highest profile matchup with nine straight victories — including a 5-0 start to his octagon tenure. Like Font, the 29-year-old competed just once in 2022, and finished Tony Kelley in his home state of Texas at UFC Austin in the first round.