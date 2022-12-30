Missed Fists: Celebrating 2022’s manic martial arts moments, including Car Jitsu, in-cage basketball, a rocked referee, plus the craziest knockouts and submissions

In terms of sheer combat sports delights, 2022 is hard to beat.

Not only did we witness the greatest championship fight in UFC history and a packed schedule for MMA’s top promotion that delivered through sheer volume if nothing else, but it felt like everyone from Bellator to the PFL to ONE Championship to RIZIN and everyone in between stepped up their game as the business continues to evolve and the talent becomes even more widespread.

We’re focused on the “in between” here at Missed Fists, which includes some truly strange sights and sounds that I couldn’t comprehend if I hadn’t seen them for myself. But before we get to the freakiest of the freaky, let’s kick off the fifth annual Fisty Awards by looking at the best fighters outside of the major leagues (who probably won’t be on the outside for long).

(hold for applause)

(Big thanks as always to @Barrelelapierna for their weekly lists of the best KOs and submissions, to @Grabaka_Hitman for uploading so many of the clips you see here every week, and to @Matysek88 for diligently shining a light on some of the strangest clips in all of combat sports. Follow them and all the other fight fanatics on Twitter without whom Missed Fists would not be possible).

Fighter of the Year (The Demolidor Fisty)

Christian Leroy Duncan

There’s a chance that Christian Leroy Duncan’s year ends on a down note by the time you read this as he’s scheduled to fight 49-fight veteran Jesse Taylor this Saturday at Cage Warriors 148 in London. Win or lose, Duncan has had a hell of a year, first winning the Cage Warriors middleweight title with a sensational flying knee knockout of Djati Melan and then successfully defending it against Marian Dimitrov.

Christian Leroy Duncan with the flying Knee KO!

Incredible scenes at #CW136, a new middleweight champ is crowned!!#AndNew pic.twitter.com/I0DtGxIPUl — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) April 2, 2022

Christian Leroy Duncan retains his title in dramatic fashion. In the final seconds of round one he TKO's his opponent, in style



The sky is the limit for The Champ ☝️#CW146 pic.twitter.com/oBnKQuLawx — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) November 12, 2022

Leroy Duncan isn’t just here because of style points (though those are an important factor), he’s also the first Cage Warriors fighter to successfully defend the middleweight title since James Webb managed to hold on via majority draw back in 2019. Three champions followed Webb and three immediately passed the belt on.

If Duncan keeps this up, he may someday follow in the footsteps of other luminaries to hold Cage Warriors 185-pound title, a list that includes Gegard Mousasi, Jack Hermansson, and Martin Kampmann.

Honorable mention:

Abdoul Abdouraguimov

Really, the only thing keeping Abdouraguimov out of the top spot this year is that he should already have graduated from Missed Fists to the big leagues. While he’s fighting fine competition in promotions like Ares FC and Brave CF, he’s been on such a hot streak these past couple of years that he deserves to be under even brighter lights.

In February, he became the first fighter to submit Godofredo Pepey and he did it with an absurd inverted triangle hold.

Abdoul "The Lazy King" Abdouraguimov submits Godofredo Pepey in R1 #ARES3 pic.twitter.com/6eo5E9XiQ2 — Neo Vale Tudo (@NeoValeTudo) February 3, 2022

IT’S OVER



The @LazyKingMMA finishes the fight in the first round by submission!

Too easy! #ARES3 pic.twitter.com/XXYF0YLEqY — ARES Fighting Championship (@ares_fighting) February 3, 2022

Abdouraguimov went on to beat longtime French standout Karl Amoussou by doctor stoppage to earn his fifth straight first-round victory. Don’t be surprised if 2023 is the year of the “Lazy King.”

Otar Tanzilov

Maybe the next breakout star from Georgia, 24-year-old Otar Tanzilov went 3-0 this year, racking up highlight-reel finishes left and right. He’s probably a year away from breaking through to the next level of competition, but if that means another year of Missed Fists-worthy highlights, we welcome it.

Otar Tanzilov cracks Mohammad Dalvand upstairs with high kick then 30 seconds later finishes him to the liver #GFC16 pic.twitter.com/szATuJJ2i8 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) June 11, 2022

Dan Movahedi with hopefully the worst stoppage you’ll see all day. Otar Tanzilov TKOs Eduardo Dinis at UAE Warriors 33 pic.twitter.com/4rGE1pizXq — Will (@ChillemDafoe) September 17, 2022

E. Casey Leydon

You all know E. Casey Leydon the critically acclaimed videographer and producer as well as the owner of the best mustache in the game, but in 2022 he added another accolade to his unimpeachable credentials: undefeated fighter.

Showing the grappling instincts of a prime Khabib, Leydon dominated in his amateur debut this past March, proving that there’s at least one media member who knows his way around the inside of a cage. Beware the wrath of “Mr. 30-24.”

Missed Fists Fight of the Year (The Frye-Takayama Award)

Freddy Kemayo vs. Xavier Lessou (Ares FC 5)

There was no bad MMA fight I enjoyed more than this one.

It’s so bad it’s good, and so good that it actually made my personal “Fight of the Year” list. I’m not apologizing for it. Watch that and tell me you’re not enjoying yourself. You can’t.

Freddy Kemayo is a veteran of about a hundred kickboxing bouts and none of that mattered once he stepped into the cage for his MMA debut against Xavier Lessou because this game makes fools of us all. For just under six minutes, Kemayo and Lessou threw nothing but power at each other and it’s amazing that they even came out for the second round. Thank goodness they did though, because the end of the fight was pure theater.

Freddy Kemayo (@FKEMAYOOFFICIEL) wins in an electric atmosphere for his first MMA fight against Xavier Lessou !#ARES5 pic.twitter.com/wumHZF8Lrt — ARES Fighting Championship (@ares_fighting) April 16, 2022

Honorable mention:

Dimps Gillies vs. Josh Kuhne (Eternal MMA 65)

If there was any justice in the world, Dimps Gillies and Josh Kuhne would both be getting an extra $500,000 for this ridiculous throwdown in Gold Coast, Australia.

Josh Kuhne vs Dimps Gillies has Fight of the Year written ALL OVER IT!!



Catch the #Eternal65 replay NOW ONLY on #UFCFIGHTPASS!!! pic.twitter.com/vVBDIfSzUi — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) May 7, 2022

Check out the full fight on Facebook and see for yourself the action that left Alexander Volkanovski and Jack Della Maddalena with their jaws on the floor.

Adam Meskini vs. Jalal Al Daaja (UAE Warriors 31)

You’ll have to queue up UFC Fight Pass for a proper replay of this fight, but it’s worth it.

Despite potentially being stopped at least three different times, Adam Meskini somehow came out with the win against Jalal Al Daaja and I’m still trying to work out how this happened.

As close to out as it gets!!#UAEWarriors31 pic.twitter.com/dOxOcs0wJ2 — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) July 3, 2022

Meskini is in some real trouble in that ankle#UAEWarriors31 pic.twitter.com/rbgm2BeBQU — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) July 3, 2022

MESKINI WITH ONE OF THE GREATEST COMEBACKS YOU'LL EVER SEE!!!#UAEWarriors31 pic.twitter.com/LnI5ui1JuC — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) July 3, 2022

Rogelio Luna vs. Socrates Hernandez (Bellator 277)

Rogelio Luna and Socrates Hernandez’s wildly entertaining scrap was buried in the Bellator 277 prelims and it featured two fighters with a combined 0-1 record, so it has to be eligible for Missed Fists.

This is just two guys standing in the pocket and landing clean shots one another for almost three whole rounds, with a little mixing of the martial arts thrown in. A battle of wills more than anything by the end of it.

Best Punch, Elbow, or Slam KO (The Krazy Horse Award)

Ahmed Abdelaziz

No finish shook me to my core quite like Ahmed Abdelaziz dropping an unknown opponent right onto his face. I’ve had difficulty identifying the man on the wrong end of this slam since the clip went viral and I’m convinced that Abdelaziz might have actually erased him from existence.

Ahmed Abdelaziz slammed this poor dude into another dimension at AUFC 40 in Cairo. You gotta learn to let go sometimes. Dear lord pic.twitter.com/vMACm4WSWh — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) August 19, 2022

Honorable mention:

Justin Sauerzopf vs. Stephen Slattery

Jillian DeCoursey vs. Lindsey VanZandt

Raiden Oliver vs. Patrick Antonides

pic.twitter.com/QKBCuNiOgr — El amigo de lo ajeno (@AjenoAmigo) September 26, 2022

Nico Jefferson vs. Kurstan Davenport

NICO JEFFERSON JUST FLATLINED DAVENPORT IN RD1!



We still have the main event to come | Tune in live now on https://t.co/DATyMI4cyg pic.twitter.com/JpmwGzFOtR — Spectation Sports (@SpectationNet) July 10, 2022

Cedric Severac vs. David Karp

Cedrid Severac KO's David Karp with a right hand missile to the jaw in the 2nd round #MMAGP pic.twitter.com/Gg2gWYZxbt — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) October 8, 2022

Marciley Alves vs. Carlos Soares

Marciley Alves KO's Carlos Soares with a beautiful elbow in the first round. Bad timing on the angle switch so wait for the replay #JF111 pic.twitter.com/UgcJ0zHlYO — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) September 18, 2022

Ivan Londono vs. Duvan Felipe Lopez

Ivan Dario Londono pic.twitter.com/fRr325Zww6 — Neo Vale Tudo (@NeoValeTudo) July 23, 2022

Mehdi Zeidvand vs. Mauricio Cruz

Mehdi Zeidvand KO's Mauricio Cruz pic.twitter.com/NLWo0EN0ke — Neo Vale Tudo (@NeoValeTudo) May 7, 2022

Lewis McGrillen vs. Martin Fouda

Lewis McGrillen’s (5-0) starched Martin Fouda (5-18) at VIDA last night in his hometown of Wythenshawe in Manchester.



Stupendous from the 21-year-old bantamweight. Another first round knockout, his next fight surely has to see him on a bigger stage; Cage Warriors? Bellator? pic.twitter.com/9G5dcwmiMK — Harry Williams (@Harry_Williams) July 31, 2022

Wallace Italia vs. Deydivan Luiz

Wallace Itália picks apart Deydivan Madureira for the first round TKO #FavelaKombat38 pic.twitter.com/3Pe6WK5v89 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) July 25, 2022

Jessica Emerick vs. Kaelen Doan

My coach/teammate Jessica Emerick absolutely showed out last night getting a 1st rd KO in under 2 mins at #OCL19 in Columbus, Ohio. She was already having trouble finding ppl willing to fight her & it’s not going to get any easier after this pic.twitter.com/MTOvyBlXjy — Carmen (@shammdog) June 12, 2022

Gabriela Campo vs. Cecilia Lujan

Wow. Slam and GNP KO by Gabriela Campo against Cecilia Lujan to kick off the CAM 11 main card #CAM11 pic.twitter.com/Vxg8ANYOPZ — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) June 26, 2022

Dong Hyun Seo vs. Sung Hyuk Choi

In the GFC 09 main event today, Seo Dong Hyun (4-2-1) knocked out Choi Sung Hyuk with a standing punch to the ground. Choi was down for a long time. #GFC pic.twitter.com/RD3kBcV5id — Chris Presnell (@mmaecosystem) December 3, 2022

Best Submission (The Tobikan Judan Award)

Leonardo Casotti vs. Mahmoud Mando

Another highlight that cracked my personal top 5, Leonardo Casotti scored maybe the best calf slicer variation I’ve seen with his brutal submission of Mahmoud Mando.

Calf slicer de Leonardo Casotti en MMA Series 58 pic.twitter.com/eSftSLlZ1x — Barrele la pierna (@Barrelelapierna) October 24, 2022

I don’t know if this is a common technique in jiu-jitsu that I’m just not familiar with or if this particular application of it has become more popular recently, but a lot of fighters will be in serious trouble if this is a standard ground technique going forward.

Honorable mention:

Keith Keogh vs. Ronan Deegan (“Keith-O-Plata”)

Incredible finish from Keith Keogh in the Featherweight Quarter-Finals at the @IMMAAOnline National Championship.



Omaplata / RNC hybrid? Any BJJ heads out there? #IrishMMA @SevereMMA pic.twitter.com/n00Uskhuhy — Andy Stevenson (@andyste123) February 18, 2022

Jake Ngai vs. Byron Murphy (Tarikoplata)

Irish Amateur prospect Jake Ngai pulled off a rare Tarikoplata just moments ago at Cage Legacy 18.



Impressive stuff from the 19-year old who fighting out of Satori Gym in Dublin. pic.twitter.com/4S6t28wFu3 — Ian O'Neill (@ioneillmma) December 4, 2022

Alan Castro vs. Osvaldo Gonzalez

Alan Castro chokes Osvaldo Gonzalez unconscious in R1. He didn't go easy. Castro was COMMITTED to that triangle. #Naciones7 pic.twitter.com/ubwerWQkbL — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) June 18, 2022

Toshiomi Kazama vs. Shunsuke Miyabi

Beautiful submissions by Toshiomi Kazama (9-1) at yesterday's Shintaro Ishiwatari retirement show.



First a brutal hammer lock in the BW tourney semfinals, and then an armbar to triangle transition in the final, also set up from the back. Could see him heading to RIZIN. pic.twitter.com/KcPNYcqxtA — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) January 24, 2022

Sofia Bagishvili vs. Anita Bekus

A submission!! WOW!!!



Sofiia Bagishvili makes a statement on her KSW debut!! #KSW74 pic.twitter.com/G1lcjvPbsN — KSW (@KSW_MMA) September 10, 2022

Mahmoud Ahmed vs. Ammar Tareik

Numero 3⃣

Calf slicer + mata leon de Mahmoud Ahmed en The Qage pic.twitter.com/V09qV2Zpec — Barrele la pierna (@Barrelelapierna) October 31, 2022

Vladimir Dayneko vs. Alan Makitov (Reverse Cross Side Howdy Breaststroke Choke?)

Vladimir Dayneko submits Alan Makitov in R1 via arm triangle (?) variation. #EagleFC51 pic.twitter.com/QXUfDoA3pR — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 10, 2022

Raiymbek Asan vs. Alidzhon Shoev

Pfff tremendo lo de Raiymbek Asan!! Sale de la guillotina y encaja un hermoso Suloev stretch #Octagon34 pic.twitter.com/suTPQGmETY — Barrele la pierna (@Barrelelapierna) August 27, 2022

Elaman Shertaev vs. Erzhan Shapauov

Nasty standing ninja choke Elaman Shertaev. Chokes Erzhan Shapauov to sleep in the 2nd round. #NaizaFC39 pic.twitter.com/ZqD8xrZqc5 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) April 23, 2022

Joshua Van vs. Mario Suazo

Joshua Van with a calf slicer!!!



Don't let the commentary team fool ya, that isn't a submission you see very often!!!#FuryFC62 pic.twitter.com/tjtwbxA0ST — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) May 15, 2022

Marif Mazhidov vs. Artem Demin

Don't cross your ankles. Marif Mazhidov went from RNC danger to submitting Artem Demin in a matter of seconds with the leg lock counter. Infinite ways to lose in MMA.#MMASeries52 pic.twitter.com/7XbQQD3wMn — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) June 4, 2022

Best Head Kick (The Mirko Cro Cop Award)

Patryk Ozog vs. Merab Mamporia

As always, there was no shortage of choice here, with up-and-coming fighters usually being fearless when it comes to throwing out a leg and risking it all in pursuit of a knockout.

No one embodied that ethos more than Patryk Ozog, who went end-to-end for this jumping switch kick to the head.

Unbelievable flying kick KO by Patryk Ożóg at Carpathian Warriors. Merab Mamporia was stretchered out of the cage. Holy shitt pic.twitter.com/XRk5cSSRoi — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) October 1, 2022

Another angle of Patryk Ożóg's running flying switch kick Saturday pic.twitter.com/aolf8Ncccf — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) October 3, 2022

Honorable mention:

Tae Young Yoon vs. Young Chul Lee

Yoon Tae Young def. Lee Young Chul via KO (Head Kick) in R1 #ROADFC62 pic.twitter.com/FQLCWYzjaK — Chris Presnell (@mmaecosystem) December 18, 2022

Yuri Neles vs. Maicon Almeida

Dios, este KO de Yuri Neles ayer en Arena Global 21 pic.twitter.com/HduMvpkw8b — Barrele la pierna (@Barrelelapierna) October 9, 2022

Max Gandra vs. Bertin Descloux

Crazy upkick TKO by Max Gandra at Gladiators Fight Night 5 in Brazil pic.twitter.com/q1v7Lo4nEM — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) October 30, 2022

Brian Hooi vs. Wisem Hammami

بضربة قاضية قوية

التونسي وسام همامي يخسر أمام بريان هوي #UAEWarriors30 pic.twitter.com/X6fdnw9EUm — قناة أبوظبي الرياضية (@ADSportsTV) July 2, 2022

Julieta Martinez vs. Brenda Oliva

Juri Ohara vs. Yuma Ishizuka

Juri Ohara is a bad man. 31 years of age, 51 professional fights. Crazy finish to defend his DEEP Lightweight belt earlier today. pic.twitter.com/Fl82b8jrnw — Christopher (@AguiarMMA) July 10, 2022

Paulius Totoraitis vs. Wilf Kelly

Tremendo patadon de Paulius Totoraitis ayer en Cage Warriors Academy South East 29. Video original: https://t.co/HO88LUQwiR pic.twitter.com/23jIqEzaf4 — Barrele la pierna (@Barrelelapierna) October 9, 2022

Best Body Shot (The Goodbye My Liver, Goodbye My Friend Award)

Jacqueline Cavalcanti vs. Yulia Kutsenko

There’s a lot of directions you could go when handing out an award like this, so I’m going with “holy crap I have never seen that before” and awarding this category to Jacqueline Cavalcanti.

No #uaew30, pela categoria peso pena a brasileira Jacqueline Cavalcanti (3-1) venceu Yulia Kutsenko (6-9) por nocaute técnico no primeiro round em Abu Dhabi pic.twitter.com/EFlIY8KX9w — Dama de Ferro MMA (@damadeferromma) July 2, 2022

I honestly couldn’t tell you if Cavalcanti was aiming for Yulia Kutsenko’s body or if that was just a happy accident. Either way, it ended in immense pain and a truly unique finish.

Honorable mention:

Bakhachali Bakhachaliev vs. Zharkynbay Zamirbek uulu

KO earlier at AFC-1 by Bakhachali Bakhachaliev. Spinning back kick meets liver. pic.twitter.com/JcLeYVcuil — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) June 29, 2022

Chris Brown vs. Alfonso Leyva

Rauan Bekbolat vs. Kenan Shamilli

Rodillazo al cuerpo de Rauan Bekbolat! Kenan Shamilli penso que podia seguir, pero no #AlashPride72 pic.twitter.com/SPX3v9zBkR — Barrele la pierna (@Barrelelapierna) February 27, 2022

Rauan Bekbolat vs. Ramzan Molochaev

Perfecto rodillazo al cuerpo de Rauan Bekbolat! #AlashPride75 pic.twitter.com/nQaT2FDrQF — Barrele la pierna (@Barrelelapierna) July 30, 2022

Danial Williams vs. Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke

Andrey Pulyaev vs. Aleksander Kurshinsky

Another liver kick KO this time by Andrey Pulyaev right at the start of R2. Delayed reaction #SFC5 pic.twitter.com/fxfxitRT5V — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) September 30, 2022

Geraldo Neto vs. Luis Henrique Quintella

Luan Santana folds Indio Quintella with a brutal liver kick in round 3. That sound. Hellll no#IronMan24 pic.twitter.com/p7jcgM8Eqa — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) June 25, 2022

Best Knee KO (The I Want You To Want Me, I Knee’d You To Knee Me Award)

Aleksandr Vertko vs. Arda Adas

Normally, this category is won by a knee of the flying variety or at the very least a one-shot driver up the middle that sends a brain bouncing against the top of the skull. This year, I leaned towards Aleksandr Vertko going Muay Thai crazy on Arda Adas.

Ayer en Alemania Aleksandr Vertko (12-1) destruyo en 30 segundos a Arda Adas en la pelear estelar de NFC 9 pic.twitter.com/4KWzlMh30q — Barrele la pierna (@Barrelelapierna) June 19, 2022

Catching someone with a flying knee out of nowhere is cool. Stalking someone and destroying them with a bunch of knees is cool and scary.

Honorable mention:

Anthony Romero vs. Kenneth Glenn

Ovidio Bojorquez vs. Matthew Colquhoun

Ovidio Bojórquez noqueando brutalmente con una flying knee a Matthew Colquhoun #CombateGlobal pic.twitter.com/51lWIapMUV — Pelunaton (@pelunaton) September 24, 2022

Allan Begosso vs. Paris Stanford

Desmond Manabat vs. David Loureiro

Oh my god. Insane flying knee by Desmond Monabat at Tuff-N-Uff 129 pic.twitter.com/ppj9N40pE3 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) August 13, 2022

Shoji Saito vs. Toshiomi Kazama

Crazy flying knee KO last night by Shoji Saito over touted prospect Toshiomi Kazama. Beautiful pic.twitter.com/jKgpJRg23O — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) April 24, 2022

Michael Pagani vs. Dylan Hantig

DAMN. Spectacular jump knee KO by Michael Pagani just now at Venator. They call him "The Sniper" for a reason. #Venator12 pic.twitter.com/UemTEeoZFJ — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) October 8, 2022

Shawn Da Silva vs. Darien Diego Hevia

HOLY SHIT. Brutal flying knee KO by Shawn Da Silva at Cage Fight Series pic.twitter.com/pjH5VPxydd — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) October 29, 2022

Tiago Mohamed vs. Everton

Numero 2⃣

Tiago Mohamed, CFC 2 pic.twitter.com/C5lZWIr3Xc — Barrele la pierna (@Barrelelapierna) February 28, 2022

Trey Waters vs. Benjamin Bennett

Best Spinning Move (The We’re Throwin’ Spinning Sh*t Award)

Manny Akpan vs. Connor Hitchens

I’m a sucker for capoeira, so if you can add some of that sauce to your spinning your going to be winning this Fisty, ya dig?

Manny Akpan definitely digs. The Cage Warriors featherweight turned his back and threw blind and dug the sole of his foot right into the side of Connor Hitchens’ head. Practice that one 10,000 times, you’ll never land it as cleanly as Akpan did.

Honorable mention:

Magomed Kabardiev vs. Valmir Lazaro

Brutal KO from Kazakhstan



Magomed Kabardiev KO's UFC vet Valmir Lazaro COLD with a spinning back elbow in the first round.#NaizaFC38 pic.twitter.com/RvwWMP1gcJ — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) April 1, 2022

Aerdake Apaer vs. Yang Guoxu

Mason Wester vs. Kasen Taylor

Dylan Sheppard vs. Dawson Sampson

The finish from Dylan Sheppard’s amateur debut at #FLA3 this past weekend . KO of the year? @Grabaka_Hitman (Video credit: Fight League Atlantic) pic.twitter.com/IQ1V9wZAda — MMA Empire (@mmaempirecanada) May 2, 2022

Jhonnatan Insignares vs. Junior Mesa

Jhonnatan Insignares con una patada brutal!! Candidato a KO del año ayer en el evento GFC 5 de Colombia pic.twitter.com/9vFuFAHRyX — Barrele la pierna (@Barrelelapierna) January 30, 2022

Bogdan Grad vs. Tudor Dermenji

My goddd. Austrian lightweight prospect Bogdan Grad improves to 10-1 with a beautiful spinning heel kick finish at Cage Fight Series 12. pic.twitter.com/iAGQrFxv8Y — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) October 29, 2022

Craziest Fall (The Humpty Dumpty Award)

John Yannis vs. Gabriel Echavarry

Michael Oliveira vs. Guilherme Silva

This year, we’re handing out two Humpty Dumpty Awards as we have a couple of more-than-worthy recipients.

First, we have John Yannis causing Gabriel Echavarry to take a full-force dip to the mat that would make the contestants on Drag Race jealous.

John Yannis absolutely SLEEPS Gabriel Echavarry with a right hook in R2. Out. Cold. #Furyfc57 pic.twitter.com/t7XRWkpTEc — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) February 12, 2022

Just as memorable was Michael Oliveira leaving Guilherme Silva literally frozen against the fence.

Tremendo KO de Michael Oliveira ayer en Arena Global 16! Guilherme Silva murio de pie pic.twitter.com/CGibK2dFlB — Barrele la pierna (@Barrelelapierna) February 20, 2022

Honorable mention:

Charlie Radtke vs. Caleb Crump

CRUMP BOMB!!!!!



How much power does this guy have?!?!?! #CFFC110 pic.twitter.com/0YGHT7k5dV — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) July 15, 2022

Dastan Maksatbek vs. Giyosiddin Mirzamakhmudov

Muy lindo KO, no escuche bien el nombre, algo Maksatbek #EFC21 pic.twitter.com/MSOgBNt88K — Barrele la pierna (@Barrelelapierna) April 2, 2022

Jhonata Diniz vs. Guilherme Lazzarini

Former GLORY kickboxer Jhonata Diniz had his third pro MMA fight today at Imortal FC 11 pic.twitter.com/1aOBpQVtKh — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) November 21, 2022

Bogdan Guskov vs. Alireza Vafaei

Fastest Finish (The Gone In 30 Seconds Award)

Jin Young Lee vs. Gyu Tae Seo

We’re introducing a new award this year and any finish that happened in under a minute is eligible. The winner isn’t strictly decided by speed, but also style and impact.

Keep that in mind as we award the inaugural Gone In 30 Seconds Fisty to Jin Young Lee, for his marvelous one-kick win over Gyu Tae Seo that clocked in at 15 seconds.

And now, a speed run of honorable mentions (seconds in parentheses):

Micky Mills vs. Cian Acheson (4)

Bogdan Gnidko vs. Damian Piwowarczyk (5)

Biniyam Shibre vs. Joshua Simpson (6)

6 second knockout just happened in the 559 fights promotion pic.twitter.com/Af84hxEmAv — Heavyweight Thanos (@MMAThanos) December 18, 2022

Makoa Cooper vs. Ratavious Thrasher (9)

FREE FIGHT! Well, it was only 10 seconds. #TitanFC74 pic.twitter.com/eL6UKImo6m — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) March 5, 2022

Kaan Kazgan vs. Mohammad Reza Naseri (9)

Patadon a los 8 segundos de Kaan Kazgan! #Octagon36 pic.twitter.com/3A89N7DyK5 — Barrele la pierna (@Barrelelapierna) October 21, 2022

Gisela Luna vs. Sofia Montenegro (10)

Wow. 10 second KO by Gisela Luna against Sofia Montenegro at FFC 53 in Argentina#FFC53 pic.twitter.com/cJtlq52DWe — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) September 23, 2022

Keweny Lopes vs. Erick Washington (10)

Keweny Lopes KOs Erick Washington in 10 seconds at #SpartacusMMA14 Keweny moved to 7-1 with that win pic.twitter.com/gQnP90afw0 — MIAAAAAAAAU (@vtncduilio) September 24, 2022

Gage Saunders vs. Kerry Latimer (11)

Jose Johnson vs. Dulani Perry (12)

Marcus Edwards vs. Leonardo Rodriguez (21)

Hamdy Abdelwahab vs. Tyler Lee (24)

Hamdy Abdelwahab KO's Tyler Lee in 26 seconds at Freedom Fight Night pic.twitter.com/1qhuzuD4fX — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) March 20, 2022

Amir Fazli vs. Mohamad Osseili (24)

Amir “The Prince” Fazli knocks out the previously undefeated Mohamad “The Future” Osseili in 24 seconds at UAE Warriors 34 pic.twitter.com/o01H1dusmk — Will (@ChillemDafoe) October 20, 2022

Javon Henry vs. Zeke Breuninger (25)

Jake Pilla vs. Josh Krejci (25)

Jake Pilla gets it done in 25 seconds!



[ #CombatFC2 | LIVE NOW | on #UFCFIGHTPASS ] pic.twitter.com/vqsnEq7PA7 — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) October 22, 2022

Vladimir Seliverstov vs. Julio Cezar Santana (27)

Vladimir Seliverstov destroys Julio Cezar Santana in 30 seconds. Faceplanted #OPENFC19 pic.twitter.com/elpJFGaIcI — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) May 15, 2022

Tai Zhicheng vs. Zhou Xiaofei (27)

Roller coaster 27 second fight between Zhicheng Tai and Xiaofei Zhou this morning at JCK. What a right hook from Zhicheng. pic.twitter.com/H87ph1HKie — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) June 26, 2022

Ray Hayes vs. Austin Spangler (28)

Ray Hayes strangles Austin Spangler to sleep in 28 seconds #FAC17 pic.twitter.com/trIvFbuIBf — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 10, 2022

The Weird, Wild World of Fighting Award

If we’re talking the weirdest, wildest combat sports concept of 2022, it had to be the rise of Car Jitsu, right?

return of carjitsu, this time in the middle of a lake, courtesy of Punch Club #popMMA pic.twitter.com/9YBCoFQWR2 — Matysek (@Matysek88) April 5, 2022

Car Jitsu didn’t start this year, but we had some incredible advances in vehicular violence led primarily by the irrepressible Punch Club. Sure, it might look ridiculous at first glance to see grown men battling it out inside of an automotive vehicle for no particularly good reason, but martial arts’ primary purpose is self-defense. Do you know how to defend yourself if attacked in a car? Doesn’t seem so silly now, does it?

One more creative format from Punch Club. Car was already there, why not put a MMA fight in it pic.twitter.com/ocFPpZHcAV — Matysek (@Matysek88) September 22, 2022

Seatbelt submission from latest CarJitsu episode pic.twitter.com/wrW018HrzH — Matysek (@Matysek88) November 16, 2022

Look, I’m not saying that Car Jitsu isn’t kind of dumb, but it’s no dumber than, say, a mainstream sports figure promoting a power slap league. There’s something you’ll never see.

And now, the best of the rest.

Punch Fall a close second

First episode of Punch Fall is now up on YouTube



Watch it here: https://t.co/nMcQrezFfB pic.twitter.com/4jfF26qarG — Matysek (@Matysek88) August 1, 2022

Batyr Ball is what Dana White should be investing in!

Batyr Ball is my new favorite sport pic.twitter.com/G86Z2oT6g0 — Matysek (@Matysek88) November 22, 2022

Dr. Bosconovitch, is that you?

Just like the coach drew it up

Double KO from last week's Colosseum MMA event, Russia pic.twitter.com/FHNLCvYYxa — Matysek (@Matysek88) June 30, 2022

Nah, I’m good

Bekzat Almakhan lands a flush kick to the face of Geovane Vargas, who wisely waves off the fight himself. He was out on his feet #OCTAGON32 pic.twitter.com/I1zlgA8UYs — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) July 1, 2022

The more the merrier

Please, please, please don’t try this at home (or anywhere!)

Gun and knife disarm demonstration at this event in Brazil. Seems legit pic.twitter.com/adua0hx80P — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) September 4, 2022

I said, “Don’t forget to shut the door!”

La pelea estelar de Number 1 Fight Series ayer en Argentina termino en sin decision luego de que los peleadores salieron volando de la jaula pic.twitter.com/5m47zLeIac — Barrele la pierna (@Barrelelapierna) September 25, 2022

The Zuluzinho Saga continues

My GOD. Petr Romankevich brutally KO's Zuluzinho after a terrible stand up by the referee. Absolutely faceplanted #AMCFN114 pic.twitter.com/2zrwK32wS7 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) September 3, 2022

Holy shit that was bad pic.twitter.com/OudfTvvfgE — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) September 3, 2022

Remember Blake Perry’s nose?

Al tipo le parten la nariz con un rodillazo tremendo y como si nada #A1Combat4 pic.twitter.com/L5fOyxdLNN — Pelunaton (@pelunaton) July 31, 2022

Here is a video of Blake Perry getting his nose put back into place after horrifically breaking it https://t.co/IKHvbnWhAu pic.twitter.com/X1CgllsJn7 — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) August 1, 2022

Marney Maxx, one-handed fighter

A pesar de faltarle una mano Marney Maxx se las arreglo para meter un lindo KO ayer en Demo Fight 11 pic.twitter.com/OUDvvGLtlw — Barrele la pierna (@Barrelelapierna) January 30, 2022

Karate Combat

What a finishing sequence from Turbo!! Ross Levine secures his middleweight title shot with style points!! #KarateCombat pic.twitter.com/cjWyVSooAQ — Karate Combat (@KarateCombat) May 15, 2022

LAZAR KUKULICIC WITH A SLAM OFF THE PIT WALL!! What do we even call that?! #KarateCombat pic.twitter.com/uHwGaAgB7B — Karate Combat (@KarateCombat) May 15, 2022

Super heavyweight showtime

WE HAVE A SHOWTIME ATTEMPT!



I REPEAT: WE HAVE A SHOWTIME ATTEMPT!



Tune in live now: https://t.co/19OYGbpd0h pic.twitter.com/9hfDqCaGH9 — Spectation Sports (@SpectationNet) February 19, 2022

Boxing beats pro wrestling

What an absolute wild sequence of events in Jordan Gill vs. Karim Guerfi



From a DDT to an emphatic KO win. pic.twitter.com/cHOV2OFrDM — Dan Canobbio (@DanCanobbio) February 27, 2022

Referee meet rolling thunder

So a referee just got KO'd by a rolling thunder during @bravemmaf's IMMAF Super Cup 2022 Semi Finals… @mmasupercup | @immafed pic.twitter.com/Igf9ARht4S — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) March 10, 2022

Crab legs and a threesome or three-piece and a soda?

What do you have planned after your big win tonight, DeWitt Dixon?



"Crab legs and a threesome." #AFS6 is really delivered the goods tonight. pic.twitter.com/CDAZoR7vrE — Spectation Sports (@SpectationNet) April 17, 2022

Norman Parke, a heavyweight, and a tiny cage

Norman Parke vs. Szeli pic.twitter.com/zac7gflV2h — Neo Vale Tudo (@NeoValeTudo) May 14, 2022

“Better get some corticosteroids to treat that laryngeal fracture.”

Throat punch TKO by Bekbolot Abdylda Uulu this morning at Alash Pride. Seemed like Ibrahim Aslan Sezer was alright after. pic.twitter.com/zEJLh7Ur2H — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) May 31, 2022

A winner is who?

FIGHT PASS FOLLY ALERT!!!!!!



SCORE CARD SCREWUP!!!!#FuryFC66 pic.twitter.com/8ntsGGlbmD — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) July 9, 2022

Strawweight vs. sumo

Rolling into 2023!

