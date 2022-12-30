Bellator MMA vs. RIZIN weigh-in video, results

MMA Fighting has Bellator MMA vs. RIZIN weigh-in video for Saturday’s event at Saitama Super Arena in Japan.
The cross-promotional event pairs some of the companies’ champions and top contenders against one another will be headlined by former Bellator featherweight champion A.J. McKee and RIZIN lightweight champ Roberto de Souza.
Patricio Pitbull and Kleber Koike will meet in a featherweight champion vs. champion clash in the co-main event. Additionally, flyweights Kyoji Horiguchi and Hiromasa Ogikubo will meet in the featured bout, while the main card rounds out with Juan Archuleta taking on Soo Chul Kim, along with Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Koji Takeda.
Prior to the Bellator vs. RIZIN main card is a stacked preliminary card, which is labeled RIZIN 40, featuring the highly anticipated atomweight tournament final between Seika Izawa and Si Woo Park, as well as the RIZIN debut of multi-time UFC title challenger John Dodson.
The Bellator MMA vs. RIZIN ceremonial weigh-ins will begin at 2 a.m. ET / 11 p.m. PT.
Get weigh-in results below.
Main Card
A.J. McKee (154.7) vs. Roberto de Souza (156)
Patricio Pitbull (145) vs. Kleber Koike (145.2)
Kyoji Horiguchi (124.8) vs. Hiromasa Ogikubo (125.4)
Juan Archuleta (134) vs. Soo Chul Kim (133.8)
Gadzhi Rabadanov (155.9) vs. Koji Takeda (156)
RIZIN 40
Seika Izawa vs. Si Woo Park
Tsuyoshi Sudario vs. Junior Tafa
Naoki Inoue vs. Kenta Takizawa
Yuki Motoya vs. Rogerio Bontorin
Luiz Gustavo vs. Johnny Case
Hideo Tokoro vs. John Dodson
Noah Bey vs. Sho Patrick Usami
