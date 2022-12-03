UFC Orlando video: Sergei Pavlovich demolishes Tai Tuivasa with blistering 54-second knockout

Sergei Pavlovich needed just 54 seconds to stop Tai Tuivasa in a statement win at UFC Orlando.

The heavy-handed Russian was gunning for the finish from the first exchange as he cracked Tuivasa with a hard shot that rattled the always-entertaining Australian brawler. Pavlovich just poured on the punishment as he continued blasting Tuivasa with punches while still being wary of the power his opponent can produce in return.

Eventually, Pavlovich stuck a jab in Tuivasa’s already bloody face that dropped him to the canvas for the second time in the fight before unloading a few more punches that led to the finish.

It was the fifth straight win and fifth consecutive knockout for Pavlovich in the UFC.

“I have to tell you that I do a lot of work to get here and a lot of work to get these results,” Pavlovich said. “I hope this time I deserve a bonus.

“Honestly we dissected my opponent and all his different disciplines. This was a very important fight for my career.”

It was an unreal performance from Pavlovich, who essentially walked down Tuivasa and had him hurt early without any real fear of reprisal. There are plenty of heavyweights who tried that same strategy yet Tuivada made them pay dearly.

This time around it was Pavlovich who had Tuivada hurt and then he just continued hammering away until he scored the impressive knockout.

The win will undoubtedly move Pavlovich one step closer to title contention with very few options left ahead of him before he’s calling for a shot at heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.