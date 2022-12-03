Natan Levy calls out Kanye West: ‘If you’ve got a problem with my people, come see me’

Natan Levy has a message for Kanye West following his second straight octagon win.

Levy defeated Genaro Valdez via unanimous decision at UFC Orlando on Saturday. After the fight, Levy spoke with reporters to recap his victory and was asked about West’s recent antisemitic comments — even going as far as praising Hitler’s Nazi rule.

“I think life is too short to hate, so to all these hateful people it sucks for you – I pity you,” Levy told MMA Fighting backstage.

“Kanye West, if you’ve got a problem with me or my people, come see me, bro.”

Earlier this week, West, also known as Ye, appeared on The Alex Jones Show in a viral interview where he commended the Nazi party and Hitler’s leadership, even taking shots at Jewish media for “[making] us feel like the Nazis and Hitler have never offered anything of value to the world,” before declaring, “we’ve got to stop dissing the Nazis all of the time.”

The comments have added to a trend from West that has continued on over the last several months, and has since led to him getting suspended from Twitter after posting a swastika.

It isn’t just the hateful comments from West that gets Levy upset, it’s also the power and reach of his celebrity, which has led to even more hate being sent in the direction of he and his people.

“Trust me, I’ve noticed it,” Levy said. “I get a lot of lovely DMs all the time. I am Jewish, it’s what I am, it’s [the way] I was born. I’m very proud of it and I will fight for it. I will fight for my people in the octagon, or wherever need be, and I will not stand for any antisemitism. I won’t stand for any racism — not around me. Don’t bully anyone around me, or I’m going to find you.”