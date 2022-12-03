Watch Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora 3 full fight video highlights from their showdown Saturday afternoon in London, courtesy of ESPN and other outlets.

The Fury vs. Chisora 3 event took place Dec. 3 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. Tyson Fury (33-0-1) and Derek Chisora (33-13) clashed in a WBC heavyweight title contest for the night’s main event.

Catch the video highlights below.

All respect between @Tyson_Fury and @DerekWarChisora following the end of the bout in the 10th round! #FuryChisora pic.twitter.com/PoVpibVAWG — Boxing on BT Sport (@BTSportBoxing) December 3, 2022

Fury was looking DOMINANT in round 3 #FuryChisora pic.twitter.com/eoTqpAPE2p — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) December 3, 2022

Enter The Gypsy King. pic.twitter.com/ly5dQw1WhC — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) December 3, 2022

Enter War Chisora. pic.twitter.com/x8khSa0cUv — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) December 3, 2022

Oleksandr Usyk is in the building to watch #FuryChisora3 pic.twitter.com/O21Qj2nMyQ — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) December 3, 2022

For more on Fury vs. Chisora 3, check out the live blog from Bad Left Hook.

Fury vs Chisora: Round 1

They promised a first round to remember, that they’d stand and trade in the center of the ring. Let’s see!

Some heat at the instructions from the referee. Speaking of heat, it’s cold out there. Chisora coming out aggressively, jabbing to the body, tries a right hand over the top. Chisora targeting the body, Fury ties him up. Now some hugging. Well, they are not standing and battering the hell out of each other.

Fury with a right hand to the head. Holding and pushing Chisora to the ropes. Fury with a few shots, including a right uppercut. Fury using his height, his long arms, his upper body weight. Another uppercut from Fury. Another. More shots from Fury. Fury moving around at distance, firing his rights. Uppercuts when they get close.

Fury 10-9

Fury vs Chisora: Round 2

Fury’s corner have a big towel/blanket to wrap him in between rounds so he doesn’t get cold. Chisora’s corner do not.

Counter shot from Fury when Chisora goes for that wild overhand right. Fury’s hurting Chisora when he lands, but Derek is a tough, tough man. And Derek is also struggling to do anything notable. Three shots from Fury when Chisora gets close. Not big shots, but just whacking at him with both hands, and then he ties him up and uses his weight to bully. 1-2 from Fury. Three-punch combo from Fury ends with a right. Uppercut lands and Chisora’s hurt. Fury sitting down on shots now. Right hand. Right uppercut. Chisora backed to the corner. More shots from Tyson. Left uppercut. Referee taking a close look now. But Chisora will make it through the round.

Total mismatch.

Fury 10-9, 20-18

Fury vs Chisora: Round 3

SugarHill Steward has turned Fury into such a confident puncher. And he’s coming right at Chisora. Chisora hurt on a right hand! Fury trying to close again. Chisora now trying to swing the momentum; you cannot discount how tough a man Derek Chisora is. But he’s getting smoked here. Uppercut, shot to the head, Fury dominating. Doing as he pleases. Left hook, uppercuts. This is brutal. Chisora can’t do anything about it. Chisora still trying to battle, but when Fury throws it’s just such a complete one-way street. They tumble to the canvas after a couple uppercuts from Fury.

This absolutely shouldn’t have been booked.

Fury 10-9, 30-27

Fury vs Chisora: Round 4

Chisora still trying, but when he tries it tends to get worse. Hey! A good right up top from Del Boy! Fury back to jabbing, and there’s another uppercut. Bless Derek, he knows he might be on a short leash and he’s marching in and trying to land something. Fury holding. Chisora’s corner getting on the referee for allowing it. Right hand from Fury. Chisora trying to bang the body. Fury laying way back at the moment. Right hand from Fury. Chisora’s best round.

Fury 10-9, 40-36

Fury vs Chisora: Round 5

Over/under is 6.5. No reason to mention it. Just saying.

Fury about halfway into the round starts throwing with purpose again. People are so terrified of seeing Tyson Fury’s ass. Right hands from Fury. Another, a step back and a short right. Fury switching stances now. Still sort of playing with this food. Chisora gets off balance separating from a clinch. Tyson goes and puts more weight on him. Just sapping the legs.

Fury 10-9, 50-45

Fury vs Chisora: Round 6

Fury out with some aggression this round. Which is the sixth round. More shots from Fury. Chisora does get a right in. Through five, CompuBox have Tyson landing 54 percent of his power shots. That’s a lot. Chisora’s landed some to the back of the head. Missing, mostly. Fury still just better. He’s taken the foot off the gas and you suspect he’ll slam down on it when he wants to, because Chisora isn’t gonna stop him from doing it.

Fury 10-9, 60-54

Fury vs Chisora: Round 7

Fury going through the motions at this point. A lot of people saying he’s carrying Chisora right now and it’s hard to argue. We saw what he can do earlier when he wanted to throw. Chisora trying to bang away at the body, did some in the last round, but it’s not having any real impact.

The over hits.

Right hands from Fury again. More leaning. Couple shots late from Fury.

Fury 10-9, 70-63

Fury vs Chisora: Round 8

Big right from Fury, with Chisora tying up. Fury bullying again now. 1-2 from Fury. Uppercuts. Head shots. Chisora’s latter stages have seen him purposely take himself to the corners against most opponents, here he’s doing it because he has to, and it doesn’t work any better here than it has before. Uppercut from Fury. A decent shot late in the round from Chisora.

Fury 10-9, 80-72

Fury vs Chisora: Round 9

Fury continues to do what he’s been doing the last several rounds. He’s delivering punishment, but he’s not putting enough together to force a stoppage. Or at least something where the referee or corner will be expected to step in. More shots from Fury. More shots from Fury. We’re at the point where there is no purpose to this continuing, but then there was never a purpose to this happening from a competitive or sporting standpoint. Fury continues to dominate. He’s turned it up a bit more this round. The eyes on Chisora aren’t good, he’s face is battered. Stop this fight. This is ugly and getting uncomfortable.

Fury 10-9, 90-81

Fury vs Chisora: Round 10

Victor Loughlin takes a look as Chisora is slow to get off his stool, but we go on for no good reason. Chisora, to be clear, is coming out trying this round. But then Fury lets his hands go and it continues being an utter mismatch. Body shot from Fury, one from Chisora, uppercut from Fury. More from Fury. And finally Victor Loughlin just says, “That’s enough,” when Fury lands a combo. Good.

Fury TKO-10