ONE 164 results, videos: Brandon Vera retires after TKO loss, Jarred Brooks wins title

Brandon Vera has retired from the sport following a defeat to Amir Aliakbari at Saturday’s ONE Championship 164 card in Singapore.

The second-to-last MMA fight of the card featured the return of the longtime MMA veteran against Aliakbari, and it didn’t end well for the former UFC fighter. Vera, an ex-champion at ONE, started off throwing jabs from the outside, and Aliakbari patiently waited for the right time to shoot for a takedown. Once he had Vera on his back, Aliakbari landed a serious of vicious punches and elbows that forced referee Herb Dean to call the TKO finish.

Vera announced his retirement from the sport following the defeat, his third straight inside the ONE cage.

The main event had Jarred Brooks challenging for the strawweight championship against Joshua Pacio. “The Monkey,” who lost a close split decision to future UFC champion Deiveson Figueiredo during a short run in the UFC, went to war with Pacio in Singapore, capturing the belt via unanimous decision after five hard-fought rounds. Brooks is now undefeated in seven fights since leaving the UFC in 2018.

The early potion of the show earned four performance for Hu Yong, Jeremy Pacatiw, Jhanlo Mark Sangiao and Tagir Khalilov, who pocketed $50,000 each for their wins.

Check the complete ONE 164 results below.

Jarred Brooks def. Joshua Pacio via unanimous decision

Amir Aliakbari def. Brandon Vera via TKO (punches, elbows) — Round 1, 3:37

Hu Yong def. Geje Eustaquio via KO (punch) — Round 1, 4:43

Jeremy Pacatiw def. Tial Thang via submission (triangle choke) — Round 2, 1:17

Drex Zamboanga def. Adonis Sevilleno via unanimous decision

Jhanlo Mark Sangiao def. Anacleto Lauron via submission (rear-naked choke) — Round 1, 1:48

Meng Bo def. Jenelyn Olsim via KO (punches, elbows) — Round 1, 0:24

Muay Thai

Superlek Kiatmoo9 def. Panpayak Jitmuangnon via split decision

Tagir Khalilov def. Chorfah Tor.Sangtiennoi via TKO (punches) — Round 1, 2:29

Lara Fernandez def. Dangkongfah Banchamek via split decision