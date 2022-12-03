UFC Orlando Results: Thompson vs. Holland

MMA Fighting has UFC Orlando results for the Thompson vs. Holland event, a live blog of the main event, and more from the Amway Center on Saturday night.
In the main event, Stephen Thompson will square off against Kevin Holland in a welterweight contest. Thompson is looking to end a two-fight skid, while Holland is trying to bounce back from his loss to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279 over two months ago.
Former UFC champion Rafael dos Anjos faces Bryan Barberena in a welterweight contest in the co-main event.
Check out UFC Orlando results below.
Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET)
Stephen Thompson vs. Kevin Holland
Rafael dos Anjos vs. Bryan Barberena
Matheus Nicolau vs. Matt Schnell
Tai Tuivasa vs. Sergei Pavlovich
Jack Hermansson vs. Roman Dolidze
Preliminaries (ESPN/ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)
Michael Johnson vs. Marc Diakiese
Darren Elkins vs. Jonathan Pearce
Marcelo Rojo vs. Francis Marshall
