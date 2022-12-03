UFC Orlando Results: Thompson vs. Holland

MMA Fighting has UFC Orlando results for the Thompson vs. Holland event, a live blog of the main event, and more from the Amway Center on Saturday night.

In the main event, Stephen Thompson will square off against Kevin Holland in a welterweight contest. Thompson is looking to end a two-fight skid, while Holland is trying to bounce back from his loss to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279 over two months ago.

Former UFC champion Rafael dos Anjos faces Bryan Barberena in a welterweight contest in the co-main event.

Check out UFC Orlando results below.

Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET)

Stephen Thompson vs. Kevin Holland

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Bryan Barberena

Matheus Nicolau vs. Matt Schnell

Tai Tuivasa vs. Sergei Pavlovich

Jack Hermansson vs. Roman Dolidze

Eryk Anders vs. Kyle Daukaus

Preliminaries (ESPN/ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Niko Price vs. Phil Rowe

Angela Hill vs. Emily Ducote

Clay Guida vs. Scott Holtzman

Michael Johnson vs. Marc Diakiese

Darren Elkins vs. Jonathan Pearce

Amanda Ribas vs. Tracy Cortez

Natan Levy vs. Genaro Valdez

Marcelo Rojo vs. Francis Marshall

Yazmin Jauregui vs. Istela Nunes