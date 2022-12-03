Jorge Masvidal to Gilbert Burns: ‘Go fight in Brazil, just keep my name out of your mouth’

Jorge Masvidal has given his side to the discussions regarding a potential fight with Gilbert Burns.

Burns took to social media two days after UFC 281 and stated that Masvidal turned down three different dates to face him in a welterweight matchup. “Gamebred” fired back with a response of his own on social media a few days later, saying he would “gladly” fight Burns. Ahead of his MMA promotion’s iKON FC 6 event Friday in Orlando — which airs on UFC Fight Pass — Masvidal clarified the situation a bit more from his end.

“From my end, this fight was offered, but never officially, and I always just shut it down because I couldn’t fight,” Masvidal told MMA Fighting. “The dates that they wanted, we never said anything about to fight anybody in November or December, and I said, if I’m ready, maybe I can go January, February if everything is right. But I wasn’t ready, and I told them that in mid-November.

“I don’t know when they decided to tell Gilbert, ‘Hey, he’s not taking the January fight,’ and this guy loses his s*** like I ever promised him a dance.”

Currently, Masvidal is dealing with the aftermath of an alleged assault against UFC 272 opponent Colby Covington in Miami Beach, Fla., which became news shortly after their matchup with the trial now scheduled for February following a joint continuance earlier this month.

As far as his fighting career goes, Masvidal looks to bounce back from three straight losses — two to then-champion Kamaru Usman, and Covington, both ranked in the top 4 of the MMA Fighting Global Rankings.

Burns is now set to face Neil Magny at UFC 283 in Brazil on Jan. 21 to kick off the UFC’s 2023 pay-per-view slate — one of the cards Masvidal said he wouldn’t be able to fight on.

According to Masvidal, had Burns waited a couple of months, he likely would have gotten his wish.

“The only dance I promised him was in March or April, whenever it is that Leon fights,” Masvidal said. “I told these guys, ‘I’ll be ready to go then. I know for a fact I could go in March or April, so let’s go.’

“I put the word out there, [they] send the contract to Gilbert and he says, ‘No I don’t want to fight, I want to fight in Brazil.’ So go fight in Brazil, man. Just keep my name out of your mouth, bro. Every time he mentions my name he gets a couple thousand followers so I guess that’s the gimmick he’s doing.”