‘Athlete of the century’: Fighters react to Pele’s death at 82

Pelé passed away on Thursday at age 82 after a long battle with colon cancer, his family announced, and the MMA community mourned the soccer legend’s death.
Edson Arantes do Nascimento, better known as “Pelé” or simply “The King,” scored a record 1,281 goals as a professional player and led Brazil to three FIFA World Cup championships between 1958 and 1970 — a feat no one else has ever matched.
Pelé is arguably the greatest soccer player of all-time and was named “Athlete of the Century” by the International Olympic Committee. He still holds several records in the sport, such as the most hat-tricks and most World Cup assists, among others. Pelé was also the youngest man to play, score, and win a World Cup final (17 years and 249 days).
Check out MMA community’s reaction to Pelé’s death.
Descanse em paz! #reipelé— Jose Aldo Junior (@josealdojunior) December 29, 2022
Descanse em paz Rei @Pele— Charles 'DoBronxs' Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) December 29, 2022
RIP KING Pelé
Athlete of the century @Pele #RIP https://t.co/53m0BMZNm3— Arianelipski (@Ariane_lipski) December 29, 2022
⚽️ #RIPPele pic.twitter.com/Oi3ObExVGD— patrick cote (@patrick_cote) December 29, 2022
Descance em paz, Rei Pelé!— Herbert Burns (@HerbertBurnsMMA) December 29, 2022
Descanse em paz, rei. ⚽https://t.co/GIgCYTymdC— Luiz Besouro (@BesouroRFT) December 29, 2022
RIP o maior de todos.— Igor Araujo (@igoraraujojj) December 29, 2022
Que Deus o tenha. https://t.co/EpKSLiwwkg
Simplesmente o Rei! Simply the King! https://t.co/M896U6JrUE— Royler Gracie (@RoylerGracie) December 29, 2022
World Champion at 17 yo in 58, then again in 62 and 70 #andstill the record holder for goals scored in professional matches. Some people talk, others do. Few can inspire. Rip #Pelé https://t.co/n1obZAGM1A— ROBERT DRYSDALE (@robertdrysdale) December 29, 2022
Não vi o Rei Pelé jogar, assitir uns vídeos dele no YouTube, o cara é simplesmente o rei do futebol.— Esquiva Falcao (@esquivafalcao) December 29, 2022
Hoje o Brasil estará de luto.
Deus conforte o corações de todos os familiares ,amigos e fãs.
Obrigado The King por tudo que vc fez pelo nosso futebol.
Nunca haverá outro Pelé
R.I.P pic.twitter.com/kXCA6TNjzI— Vitor Belfort (@vitorbelfort) December 29, 2022
