‘Athlete of the century’: Fighters react to Pele’s death at 82

Pelé passed away on Thursday at age 82 after a long battle with colon cancer, his family announced, and the MMA community mourned the soccer legend’s death.

Edson Arantes do Nascimento, better known as “Pelé” or simply “The King,” scored a record 1,281 goals as a professional player and led Brazil to three FIFA World Cup championships between 1958 and 1970 — a feat no one else has ever matched.

Pelé is arguably the greatest soccer player of all-time and was named “Athlete of the Century” by the International Olympic Committee. He still holds several records in the sport, such as the most hat-tricks and most World Cup assists, among others. Pelé was also the youngest man to play, score, and win a World Cup final (17 years and 249 days).

Check out MMA community’s reaction to Pelé’s death.

Descanse em paz! #reipelé — Jose Aldo Junior (@josealdojunior) December 29, 2022

Descanse em paz Rei @Pele



RIP KING Pelé — Charles 'DoBronxs' Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) December 29, 2022

⚽️ — Edson Barboza (@EdsonBarbozaJR) December 29, 2022

Descance em paz, Rei Pelé!

— Herbert Burns (@HerbertBurnsMMA) December 29, 2022

RIP o maior de todos.

Que Deus o tenha. https://t.co/EpKSLiwwkg — Igor Araujo (@igoraraujojj) December 29, 2022

Simplesmente o Rei! Simply the King! https://t.co/M896U6JrUE — Royler Gracie (@RoylerGracie) December 29, 2022

World Champion at 17 yo in 58, then again in 62 and 70 #andstill the record holder for goals scored in professional matches. Some people talk, others do. Few can inspire. Rip #Pelé https://t.co/n1obZAGM1A — ROBERT DRYSDALE (@robertdrysdale) December 29, 2022