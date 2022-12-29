Conor McGregor, Max Holloway laugh over case of mistaken identity: ‘See you at the press conference’

Conor McGregor and Max Holloway may have squared off back in the day, but that doesn’t mean the two former UFC featherweight champions can’t share a laugh as well.

McGregor and Holloway memorably fought for three rounds in August 2013, with McGregor claiming a unanimous decision over Holloway in the Irishman’s second UFC appearance. Both men went on to stack up long winning streaks afterward and eventually capture their shares of the UFC featherweight title, and both have mused at various times since about how a rematch would go if the two veterans ever locked horns again.

On Thursday, however, they each got a kick of out a case of mistaken identity when McGregor posted a since-deleted video on Twitter of a Holloway lookalike and jokingly issued the challenge, “See you at the press conference.” That clip can be seen below.

Conor McGregor called out @BlessedMMA, pissed off Sylvester Stallone fans and showed off his watch in a single video pic.twitter.com/aEPQ6qJpro — Sports Fanatic (@Sportsfan__atic) December 29, 2022

“Oh my God. Oh my God, you guys. Oh my God, it’s Max Holloway, guys. Max! Max, bro! What’s up? ... We’ll jump back in there, yeah? See you for that second fight, yeah? See you at the press conference. You’re taking everything I worked for, motherf*****. I wanna fight your f****** ass.”

McGregor also threw in a reference to Nate Diaz’s famous line from Diaz’s 2015 post-fight interview that helped him land the McGregor fight and propel him to stardom.

Holloway, for his part, took the whole exchange in stride. “Blessed” answered McGregor’s press conference callout and even jokingly hit a callback in response to a fan about the time he stopped McGregor’s dead in his tracks mid-interview in 2021 with his skateboard.

Hahahah see you at the press conference indeed https://t.co/HrdY8huw9J — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) December 29, 2022

You already know — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) December 29, 2022

McGregor, 34, has been sidelined since the second of his back-to-back losses to Dustin Poirier in July 2021. The former two-division champion is expected to return to action sometime in 2023, however a timeline for that return has yet to be made official.

Holloway, 31, has not fought since suffering a third defeat to current UFC champion Alexander Volkanovski in July at UFC 276, which snapped a two-fight win streak.