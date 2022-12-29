Between the Links’ 2022 Promotional Festivus: Grading the best and worst from UFC, Bellator, and more

With just a couple of days left in the year, it’s almost time to say goodbye to 2022 and hello to 2023. In the sport of MMA, there was certainly a lot to like this past year — and a lot that needs to be improved upon, from the UFC, to Bellator, and beyond.

On an all-new edition of Between the Links, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Jed Meshew bring you the second annual BTL Promotional Festivus — where they grade the UFC for their 2022 performance, both in and out of the octagon, along with their airing of grievances for things that happened negatively throughout the course of the year. Additionally, the duo do the same for Bellator MMA, PFL, and ONE Championship, and give their thoughts on things they did better from the year prior, and other ideas to bring into 2023.

You can listen to the audio version of the program, which can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever you get your pods.