Heck of a Morning: Remembering Stephan Bonnar, Bellator MMA vs. RIZIN

Stephan Bonnar passed away at the age of 45 recently, but the impact he had on the UFC — most notably with his incredible battle on the finale of the inaugural season of The Ultimate Fighter — will be remembered forever.

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck reacts to the news of Bonnar’s unfortunate passing, his legacy, Bonnar’s incredible battle with Forrest Griffin at the TUF 1 Finale and its importance for the UFC, and much more. Additionally, listener questions include MMA Fighting’s year-end awards, Bellator MMA vs. RIZIN and the card not airing live in the U.S., Derek Brunson vs. Dricus Du Plessis added to UFC 285, Brandon Moreno’s new team ahead of UFC 283, Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill for the light heavyweight title, Khamzat Chimaev, and more.

