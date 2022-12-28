Derek Brunson vs. Dricus du Plessis on tap for UFC 285 in March

Middleweights Derek Brunson and Dricus du Plessis have agreed to meet at the upcoming UFC 285 card scheduled on March 4.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed the matchup to MMA Fighting on Wednesday. ESPN initially reported the fight.

After briefly contemplating retirement following a loss to Jared Cannonier in February, Brunson recently stated that he was looking to get even more active in 2023 with hopes of booking at least four fights next year. It looks like his first test will come in March as Brunson looks to get back on track after he had built up an impressive five-fight win streak prior to the loss against Cannonier.

As for du Plessis, the South African fighter remains undefeated in the UFC with a perfect 4-0 record including a Fight of the Night performance against Darren Till in his most recent outing. The back-and-forth battle ended with du Plessis wrapping up a nasty neck crank to finish Till in the third round at UFC 282.

Now du Plessis will look to add another veteran to his resume when he faces Brunson in a featured matchup at UFC 285 in March with the card set to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.