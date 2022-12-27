 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Vadim Nemkov vs. Yoel Romero off Bellator 290, Johnny Eblen vs. Anatoly Tokov added as new co-main event

By Alexander K. Lee
/ new
Bellator 288 weigh-ins
Vadim Nemkov
Bellator MMA, Lucas Noonan

Vadim Nemkov’s light heavyweight title won’t be contested at Bellator 290, but Johnny Eblen’s middleweight title will.

Officials announced Tuesday that Nemkov’s co-main event fight with Yoel Romero is off the Feb. 4 Los Angeles event, and Eblen will now defend his belt against Anatoly Tokov in the new co-main event. The change was first reported by ESPN.

This was Nemkov’s fifth scheduled title defense following a unanimous decision win over Corey Anderson this past November, which capped off a two-fight series that was necessitated by their first meeting ending in a no contest. The reason for Nemkov’s withdrawal from Bellator 290 has not been disclosed.

Eblen books his first title defense after claiming gold with a lopsided unanimous decision win over the legendary Gegard Mousasi at Bellator 282. “The Human Cheat Code” is 12-0 since beginning his pro MMA career in 2017, with eight wins inside the Bellator cage.

Tokov (31-3) also sports an unbeaten Bellator record, with seven wins for the promotion including a decision win over former middleweight champion Alexander Shlemenko. In his most recent outing this past June, Tokov defeated Muhammad Abdullah by first-round TKO.

Bellator 290 marks the promotion’s first-ever event to air on CBS. It is headlined by a heavyweight title rematch between champion Ryan Bader and Fedor Emelianenko. This is expected to be the final fight of Emelianenko’s illustrious career.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting