2022 Year-End Awards Show: Celebrating the best from a roller-coaster MMA year

By Shaun Al-Shatti
When it came to MMA, 2022 was one heck of a wild ride.

Join the MMA Fighting staff as we look back at the biggest highs, breakout stars, and most jaw-rattling moments of 2022 in a special year-end retrospective. We’re honoring all the nights that defined one of the wildest 12-month stretches in recent MMA history — and handing out plenty of hardware in celebration of the knockouts, submissions, fights, fighters, and rookies who made sure 2022 was a year that won’t soon be forgotten.

Check out MMA Fighting’s 2022 year-end award show above, hosted by our own Mike Heck and featuring a panel of Shaun Al-Shatti, José Youngs, Alexander K. Lee, and Jed Meshew, plus a few special guests, produced by E. Casey Leydon.

An audio-only version of the show can be listened to below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever else you find your favorite podcasts.

