Morning Report: Khamzat Chimaev’s coach wants return at middleweight, ‘amazing fight’ with Alex Pereira

Khamzat Chimaev is ready to get back in the octagon.

Options await one of the biggest stars in MMA at present. Since the disastrous shakeup caused by his drastic UFC 279 weight miss in September, Chimaev has been questioned regarding his next fight coming at either welterweight or middleweight. “Borz” has established himself as a force at 170 pounds and is currently the No. 3-ranked contender in the promotion’s official rankings. After missing weight by seven-and-a-half pounds, however, his ability to comfortably make the weight limit is now in question until he does so.

That leaves the 185-pound middleweight division as an easy solution. Chimaev has fought north of welterweight on numerous occasions in his 12-fight career. The only problem at this juncture is that his demands have reached a ceiling thanks to his top contender status. Recently documenting a trip to Dubai on his YouTube channel, Chimaev and his coach Andreas Michael discussed the hopes going forward.

“They wanna know. When is ‘Wolf’ coming?” Chimaev said. “They want to know. Andreas Michael, what do you think about training camp in Dubai?”

“We’re having a good camp here and we’re gonna do it again. We’re going to go to heavyweight,” Michael joked. “Middleweight [is where I really want to see him next]. For the belt. I would like that. That’s an amazing fight [with Alex Pereira]. We can fight at [welterweight] no problem. It’s no problem at all. It’s just good preparation and good warning for if we’re gonna go drop down in weight then we need time and it’s done. Not this five weeks or four weeks preparation thing because it’s not doable in that time.”

As soon as Brazil’s Pereira captured the middleweight title against Israel Adesanya this past November, Chimaev took to social media to express his interest in the fight. Even with his knockout of Sean Strickland in July to earn the shot, Pereira found himself on Chimaev’s radar.

Unfortunately for the dominant 28-year-old wrestler, Chimaev presumably needs to get at least one top victory over a ranked middleweight while Pereira and Adesanya likely rematch in the meantime. Should Chimaev officially return to 185 pounds, he and his team are fully confident there shouldn’t be any weight issues.

“Right now he’s like [196 pounds]. He can make weight like tomorrow. [Middleweight], it’s no problem. Even if everyone thinks that he’s [300 pounds now],” Michael laughed.

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Namiko “Hime” Kawabata (4-1) vs. Machi Fukuda (1-0); DEEP JEWELS 40, Feb. 18

Hikaru Aono (8-6) vs. Kate “Lotus” Oyama (3-4); DEEP JEWELS 40, Feb. 18

Sean Brady (15-1) vs. Michel Pereira (28-11, 2 NC); UFC San Antonio, March 25

FINAL THOUGHTS

I’m fine with Chimaev continuing in either division, but the time is totally now to pull the trigger on Robert Whittaker vs. Chimaev.

I hope everyone had a great and safe holiday weekend. Now we’re onto New Year’s weekend and RIZIN 40 fight week. Thanks for reading!

