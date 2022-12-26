Sean Brady vs. Michel Pereira in the works for UFC Fight Night event on March 25

UFC welterweights Sean Brady and Michel Pereira are expected to meet in a high-stakes bout at the UFC Fight Night event on March 25.

MMA Fighting confirmed the news Monday following an announcement by Pereira with Brazilian outlet PVT. Official contracts for the matchup have yet to be signed.

Brady (15-1) is currently MMA Fighting’s No. 11 ranked welterweight in the world. The 29-year-old Philadelphia native suffered the first loss of his MMA career in his most recent bout, falling short via second-round TKO to Belal Muhammad at UFC 280.

Prior to that setback, Brady racked up a 5-0 UFC record featuring wins over Michael Chiesa, Jake Matthews, and more.

He’ll now look to halt the moment of Pereira (28-11, 2 NC), a Brazilian fan favorite who has won five straight bouts under the UFC banner. Known for his flamboyant and exciting style, Pereira capped off his streak in May with a split decision win over Santiago Ponzinibbio.

The UFC’s scheduled Fight Night event on March 25 is expected to take place at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. Contender bouts Holly Holm vs. Yana Kunitskaya and Alex Perez vs. Manel Kape are also in the works for the card.

Damon Martin and Guilherme Cruz contributed to this report.