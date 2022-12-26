Jeff Molina placed on suspension by Nevada Athletic Commission

Jeff Molina has been suspended by the Nevada Athletic Commission.

The reason for Molina’s suspension has not been disclosed. Molina is a longtime associate of coach James Krause, who is currently under investigation for suspicious betting activity concerning bouts involving the coach’s fighters. Krause and fighters tied to his Glory MMA team are currently banned from appearing at UFC events.

ESPN was first to report Molina’s suspension, citing an alert on Molina’s profile on mixedmartialarts.com, the official record-keeper of organized MMA:

This fighter is currently serving a suspension by an ABC-recognized athletic commission (NSAC, Nevada)

Molina (11-2) is 3-0 in the UFC so far, with a split decision win over Zhalgas Zhumagulov in his most recent fight this past June. The 25-year-old was scheduled to fight Jimmy Flick at UFC Vegas 67 on Jan. 14, but was forced to withdraw for undisclosed reasons. Molina’s withdrawal was reported shortly after it was announced that the UFC had taken action against Krause.

According to ESPN, a source with access to the Association of Boxing Commissions and Combative Sports database said that the reason for Molina’s suspension is currently “uncategorized.” A meeting to discuss Molina’s status is scheduled to take place in January.

Glory MMA fighter Darrick Minner is also currently under suspension. Minner was involved in a controversial UFC bout opposite Shayilan Nuerdanbieke this past November, in which Minner lost in just 67 seconds after appearing to suffer a leg injury at the onset of the bout. The result immediately drew scrutiny from the MMA community, especially when it was discovered that there had been an unusual amount of betting activity on the outcome in Nuerdanbieke’s favor in the hours leading up to the contest. Minner has since been released by the UFC.