‘Racing Santy home’: MMA community rings in the 2022 holiday season

The holiday season represents a time when the men and women who fight for our viewing pleasure can lay down the gloves and enjoy some peace and quiet.

Whether it’s spending time with friends and family, jetting around the globe, or just sharing some silly memes, there was no shortage of holiday cheer in 2022, another year chock-full of memorable moments.

See how your favorite members of the MMA community celebrated this year.

Merry Christmas everyone! Make sure to get in some hard work today! — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) December 25, 2022

Merry Christmas friends. From my family to yours, enjoy the Holidays and festivities ❤️ — John Gooden (@JohnGoodenUK) December 25, 2022

Feliz Natal

Merry Christmas

✝️ — Herbert Burns (@HerbertBurnsMMA) December 25, 2022