Rose Namajunas set to return in Dec. 30 grappling match against Gillian Robertson at FURY 6

Rose Namajunas is jumping back into the fray for first time since her UFC title loss.

The two-time UFC strawweight champion is slated to meet fellow UFC veteran Gillian Robertson in a year-end grappling match on Dec. 30 in the main event of FURY 6.

The match, which takes place at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena and airs live on UFC Fight Pass, is expected to be held as 135-pound no-gi superfight.

“Thug Rose” was previously expected to make her FURY grappling debut in December 2021 at FURY 3 against jiu-jitsu black-belt Danielle Kelly, however she was ultimately replaced by another two-time UFC strawweight champion, Carla Esparza, due to COVID-19 protocols.

Namajunas (11-5), MMA Fighting’s No. 3 ranked strawweight in the world, has been sidelined since losing her UFC belt to Esparza in a perplexing five-round performance this past May at UFC 274.

“Competing in grappling was one of a few different goals I had for myself before I were to compete in fighting again,” Namajunas said in a statement. “I’m very grateful for this opportunity to compete for FURY grappling. I’m very excited.”

Robertson (11-7) last fought in September with a second-round technical submission win over Mariya Agapova at UFC Vegas 60. She is renown for having the most submission wins in UFC women’s history and the most finishes in UFC women’s flyweight division history.

“It’s great to be back with FURY for another extremely high profile card,” Robertson said. “I am thankful for the opportunity to share the mat with such a notable opponent like Rose Namajunas.”

An updated FURY 6 card, which features a variety of UFC veterans, can be seen below.