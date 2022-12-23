Morning Report: Alexander Volkanovski guarantees composure if taken down by Islam Makhachev: ‘I will not panic’

Alexander Volkanovski is well aware of what he’ll be dealing with on Feb. 11 in Perth, Australia.

UFC 284 helps kick off 2023 with a bang as the promotion’s second PPV event of the year. Atop the night of action in a long-awaited return to Oceania, the featherweight champion looks to claim dual-division titleholder status by dethroning recently crowned lightweight kingpin Islam Makhachev.

Makhachev has been a dominant force throughout his MMA career thus far with only one loss on his 24-fight resume. The Dagestan native has replicated a similarly imposing wrestling game to his longtime teammate, friend, and mentor turned coach, the division’s former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. When it comes to the Russian masters of sport in Sambo, there’s no secret to what they want to do and Volkanovski promises he’ll be more prepared than anyone who’s faced these types of unique challenges.

“A lot of people just prevent getting there [on the ground],” Volkanovski said on the Believe You Me podcast. “I’m like, if the fight doesn’t go there, that’s a bonus, but I need to be prepared and ready for if it does go there because there’s a good chance. There’s a good chance he might get the takedown, he might get a nice trip, whatever it is. I won’t be surprised if he doesn’t, I’m working everything right now. But if it does, I guarantee you this; I’m gonna be composed, I’m gonna be calm and I’m gonna be fighting my ass off to get back to my feet and I will not panic. You won’t see me lose composure, nothing like that because the amount of hours I’m doing, that’s why I’m so calm. Preparation is everything, it’s just that a lot of people don’t prepare how they should.

“A lot of people are like, ‘Ah, I won’t get there.’ But what if you do? Be ready. Except for me. We know what he wants to do. So, even if he does get me there, I’m gonna be more than prepared, more than ready.”

Champion vs. champion fights are always a relatively big deal and feel more special than your regular title fight. Especially when, in this case, the top 2 pound-for-pound fighters in the official UFC rankings are colliding.

Volkanovski is currently at No. 1 on the list after collecting four title defenses with zero losses dating back to his fourth pro fight, which was at welterweight. The 25-1 “Great” is no stranger to the lightweight waters, having fought there five times. His last appearance at the weight came in Nov. 2016 in his UFC debut against Yusuke Kasuya — a bout that also took place in his home of Australia.

While the aspect of two titleholders going at it along with the top pound-for-pound spot on the line is motivation enough, Volkanovski’s underdog status against a surging new champion is what’s really helping drive him.

“As soon as it was Islam and people telling me that — you know, I love people doubting me — saying, ‘Ah, yeah, he’s gonna be too big, too strong,’ and all this,” Volkanovski said. “This challenge, the opponent that I’ve got, that excites me more.

“I think going for this champ-champ and taking out someone like Islam is really what people are going to sort of remember. Again, a lot of people think he’s unstoppable right now, but I’m gonna show you that he is stoppable. I can’t wait to go out there and do my thing.”

SOCIAL MEDIA BOUILLABAISSE

Praise.

A really solid fighter this guy is! Stability. Himself and @stylebender is one hell of a rivalry! I can’t wait to see it unfold! Izzy so close each time. No time limit and Izzy still has that belt. Excited for their forthcoming! Team @ParadigmSports all the way! https://t.co/qxjy2XFW7W — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 22, 2022

Fighter pay.

Meanwhile a bum whose claim to fame is being Conor’s friend is making a bigger purse to box a YouTuber than all current UFC champions.



UFC makes almost $500 million a year. If they were to increase minimum fighter pay to $50K per fight, at most it will cost them $20 million. https://t.co/QeDyfamCPV — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 22, 2022

Stats.

All the @BellatorMMA champions who will carry their belt into 2023 + their record inside the Bellator cage :



Carmouche (5-0)

Cyborg (5-0)

Pettis (4-0)

[ic] Stots (7-0)

Pitbull (22-5)

Nurmagomedov (5-0)

Amosov (7-0)

[ic] Storley (9-1)

Eblen (8-0)

Nemkov (8-0)

Bader (8-2) pic.twitter.com/lyDiTKprar — BellatorZone (@bellatorzone) December 22, 2022

A little light.

WIN FORMER CHAMPION’S SIGNED GLOVES!



Former strawweight champion @joannamma has signed these official UFC gloves!



Win this pair by following @UFCCollectible, comment #winterweighin and tag two friends!



More prizes tomorrow! Winner announced Dec 28th! #UFC pic.twitter.com/k5G4JHle2u — UFC Collectibles (@UFCCollectible) December 22, 2022

Booted.

Advice.

Don’t get a husky pic.twitter.com/B1aK5U7kjR — Fabio Cherant (@Buffalomma8) December 22, 2022

Dang.

Unfortunately due to injury, I’ve had to pull out of my up coming fight in Perth. I’m gutted I won’t be able to fight in front of everyone in Aus. To everyone who supports me, Im sorry. This has been frustrating but i know I’m making the right decision.Much respect @alexperezMMA pic.twitter.com/uw7VBIGcX0 — Kai Kara France (@kaikarafrance) December 22, 2022

But wait...!

Alex Perez about to lose his place — マネル・ケイプ Manel Kape (@ManelKape) December 23, 2022

MMA isn’t serious.

This sequence from the Irish media coverage of the McGregor/Lobov court case is incredible pic.twitter.com/z1bBqEH9nl — Out Of Context MMA (@oocmma) December 22, 2022

Family time.

Hype.

We are only 9 days away from the historic @BellatorMMA X @rizin_English Co promotion taking place New Years In Japan the event that changed the sport pic.twitter.com/gedXmhng5Q — CrisCyborg.Com (@criscyborg) December 22, 2022

Pretty much.

when Bobby Knuckles and Kai Kara France fall off UFC 284 in Australia and the UFC still hikes the PPV price again the next day: pic.twitter.com/45seUlLMtw — MacMally (@MacMallyMMA) December 23, 2022

Secret moves.

Legendary.

Rightfully earned.

Promotion.

Still sharp.

Words of wisdom.

To change your life, you need to change your priorities. — Gary Goodridge (@garyhgoodridge) December 23, 2022

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Marcin Tybura (23-7) vs. Blagoy Ivanov (19-4); UFC Vegas 68, Feb. 4

Neiman Gracie (11-4) vs. Michael Lombardo (13-3); Bellator 290, Feb. 4

Julian Marquez (9-3) VS. Marc-André Barriault (14-6); UFC 285, March 4

FINAL THOUGHTS

I’m extremely excited for Makhachev vs. Volkanovski. As I’m sure the reoccurring readers know, it seems I believe it will be more competitive than most do. I did it for a while though, trust me; I counted out Volkanovski probably about up until the Ortega fight. I’m not saying he’ll win this one (yet), but I’m definitely not counting the man out anymore. Even if it isn’t in his primary weight class.

No Morning Report for Monday due to the holidays. Hope everyone has a good and safe weekend! Stay warm and thanks for reading.

