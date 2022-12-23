Cory Sandhagen vs. Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera expected to serve as main event for UFC card on Feb. 18

Cory Sandhagen and Marlon “Chito” Vera are expected to clash in a key matchup in the bantamweight division as the main event for the upcoming UFC Fight Night card scheduled on Feb. 18.

The matchup was officially announced Friday.

With an 8-3 record in the UFC, Sandhagen has been near the top of the 135-pound division for a big part of his career with the promotion. The 30-year-old veteran holds wins over names such as Marlon Moraes, Frankie Edgar, John Lineker and Raphael Assuncao.

Most recently, Sandhagen bounced back from two straight losses when he earned a TKO victory over Song Yadong in a headline fight this past September.

As for Vera, he’ll look to build on his own four-fight win streak as he continues making his way up the bantamweight rankings. In his most recent outing, Vera earned a vicious fourth round knockout over ex-UFC champion Dominick Cruz.

Overall, Vera has gone 10-2 in his past 12 fights with his only losses coming to Song and Jose Aldo.

Sandhagen vs. Vera is expected to serve as the main event for the card on Feb. 18 with a final bout order for the show still to be determined.