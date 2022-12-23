Priscila Cachoeira vs. Sijara Eubanks agreed for first UFC card of 2023

A late addition to UFC’s first Fight Night card of 2023 will see flyweights Priscila Cachoeira and Sijara Eubanks battling on Jan. 14 in Las Vegas, multiple people with knowledge of the booking told MMA Fighting. Carlos Antunes first reported the matchup.

UFC Vegas 67 will be headlined by Kelvin Gastelum vs. Nassourdine Imavov at the UFC APEX.

Cachoeira and Eubanks were originally booked to meet in July 2021, but the Brazilian was forced out of the card. Eubanks stopped replacement Elise Reed in the first round.

“Pedrita” (12-4) was victorious in four of her past five and looks to keep the momentum going after winning back-to-back bouts against Ji Yeon Kim and Ariane Lipski in 2022.

Eubanks (7-7) hasn’t fought since losing via third-round TKO to Melissa Gatto in December 2021. The 37-year-old was expected to face Maryna Moroz in two separate occasions in 2022 but it didn’t come to fruition.