Conor McGregor: Dillon Danis ‘should be back doing MMA’ rather than ‘nothingburger match’ with KSI

Conor McGregor doesn’t think much of his friend Dillon Danis’ latest venture.

Danis is expected to make his long-awaited return to combat sports on Jan. 14 with a boxing debut against internet personality KSI. A former BJJ prospect and occasional Bellator fighter, Danis has been out of action since 2019 due to a variety of injuries and outside-of-the-cage circumstances, and although he claimed this week on The MMA Hour to be “making more money than any guy in MMA right now” for his boxing match against KSI, that doesn’t mean everyone in Danis’ orbit is sold on what the 29-year-old is attempting.

McGregor chimed in Thursday on Twitter with words of support for Danis in response to a fan asking about Danis’ latest interview. But after KSI jumped into the conversation vowing to “do some serious damage to your boy,” the former two-division UFC champ responded by calling KSI vs. Danis a “nothingburger” and dismissing any interesting in it completely.

I am not too sure. Maybe because of the rartem situation? I’m still rockin with Dillon. All the way! https://t.co/2AGUOet9J7 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 22, 2022

Brother you’re a friendly little nerd I don’t care. He should be back doing mma if he is doing this little nothing burger match with you. I couldn’t care less about this genre of boxing, I am sorry. Have a good one. https://t.co/4qNs85OmGd — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 22, 2022

McGregor followed up with a thinly veiled shot at KSI after a fan posted an old video of KSI and McGregor chatting at a press event to promote the video game EA Sports UFC 2.

The big bad boss of @Burberry. Damn those early ufc games where the best. The new one current is garbáiste. pic.twitter.com/aDANT0AKj9 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 22, 2022

The back-and-forth also drew the attention of another YouTuber turned boxer: Jake Paul.

In the latest salvo of his continued crusade against McGregor, “The Problem Child” chided the Irishman over a post asking McGregor about his future in boxing.

“You fight for belts?” Paul asked. “Last time you fought for a belt was 4 years ago. Lost 3 of your last 4 fights. I would knock you out in the squared circle with one hand tied behind my back. To be fair, in the cage I would need two hands. But same result.”

Ah go on then , will there be belts ? hahahah https://t.co/gEouojSQKI — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 22, 2022

You fight for belts? Last time you fought for a belt was 4 years ago. Lost 3 of your last 4 fights.



I would knock you out in the squared circle with one hand tied behind my back. To be fair, in the cage I would need two hands. But same result. https://t.co/l16smWT0vq — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 23, 2022

McGregor has been sidelined since suffering a broken leg in his 2021 loss to Dustin Poirier.

He is expected to return to the UFC sometime in 2023, but will be forced to reenter the USADA testing pool and submit to six months of clean drug tests before fighting again.