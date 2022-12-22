Deron Winn released from UFC following fainting spell that cancelled recent fight

Deron Winn’s run in the UFC has come to an end.

The former college wrestling standout and longtime teammate of UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier has been released from the promotion. UFC officials confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Thursday.

Most recently, Winn was scheduled to compete against Julian Marquez at UFC Vegas 66 but was forced out of the fight just two days prior to the event. Winn revealed that he fainted while training at the UFC Performance Institute and ultimately fell down a set of stairs, which caused a slight concussion.

Winn was subsequently pulled from the fight and the matchup with Marquez was cancelled. He will now have to find a new fighting home following his release from the UFC.

Reacting to the news, Winn seemed unhappy with the decision, especially given the timing with his last fight cancellation.

“Being released after a freak accident on their property the week before Christmas,” Winn wrote on Twitter. “Man ‘it’s business not personal’ has never been more real.”

After putting together a perfect 5-0 record on the regional fighting circuit including a win over Tom Lawlor on the first and only Golden Boy MMA card, Winn was signed to the UFC roster in 2019.

He picked up a Fight of the Night win over Eric Spicely in his debut, but then dropped his next two fights in a row to Darren Stewart and Gerald Meerschaert.

Winn got back on track with a victory over Antonio Arroyo but then suffered a knockout loss to Phil Hawes in June that ultimately served as his final fight with the UFC.

Winn exits the promotion with a 2-3 record overall.