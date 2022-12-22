Heck of a Morning: Reaction to another UFC pay-per-view price hike, Dillon Danis vs. Ariel Helwani

The UFC ended their 2022 calendar year this past Saturday with UFC Vegas 66, but on Wednesday, it was revealed that it will be a little bit more expensive to watch their pay-per-view events in 2023.

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck reacts to the news that UFC pay-per-views will now cost $79.99 — a $5 increase from 2022 — beginning with UFC 283 on Jan. 21. Additionally, listener topics include Dillon Danis’ recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Arman Tsarukyan’s win over Damir Ismagulov at UFC Vegas 66, Bellator vs. RIZIN, Taila Santos vs. Erin Blanchfield at the UFC’s Feb. 18 event, Alexander Volkanovski, and more.

