Video: New footage released of Jorge Masvidal arrest after alleged Colby Covington assault in March

Jorge Masvidal was on his best behavior following his recent arrest.

The UFC star was arrested this past March following an alleged assault on rival Colby Covington outside of a restaurant in Miami Beach, Fla. Covington and Masvidal previously fought in the main event of UFC 272 on March 5, where Covington won a unanimous decision.

On Thursday, YouTube channel Real World Police released previously unseen footage of Masvidal’s March 21 arrest and subsequent interaction with law enforcement officers.

Watch the video below.

In the footage, Masvidal’s exchanges with the police are formal and cordial, with Masvidal cooperating fully and not being asked to answer questions about the details of the incident. He discusses a future move to Puerto Rico, but otherwise shares little more than what is required. We then see Masvidal being handcuffed as he is transported to another location.

After a lengthy drive, Masvidal is told he’ll likely have to wait for an hour for the transfer to be completed. He then answers a few questions about his management and their relatives.

Masvidal’s trial is ongoing, with previous trial dates on Aug. 29 and Dec. 5 having been postponed due to joint continuances. Following his arrest, Masvidal was charged with multiple felonies including aggravated battery and criminal mischief. He has also been hit with a restraining order, which requires him to stay at least 25 feet away from Covington in public and 500 feet away from Covington’s residence, and forbids him from contacting Covington in way.

A pre-trial hearing is set to take place on Feb. 15, with the trial set for Feb. 27.