Danielle Kelly books next grappling match at ONE on Prime Video 7

American grappling star Danielle Kelly has booked her next match at the upcoming ONE on Prime Video 7 card on Feb. 11, where she’ll face Ayaka Miura.

ONE officials confirmed the matchup to MMA Fighting on Wednesday.

A Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt from Philadelphia, Kelly has been making a fast rise up the grappling ranks while competing at Fury Pro Grappling as well as the UFC Fight Pass Invitational. Kelly holds notable wins over UFC veterans such as Cynthia Calvillo and Roxanne Modafferi.

She also engaged in a grappling match with ex-UFC champion Carla Esparza before signing with ONE Championship and making her debut in early 2022.

Following a draw in her first matchup with Mei Yamaguchi, Kelly picked up a rear-naked choke submission over Marila Molchanova in November at ONE on Prime Video 4.

This time around, the 27-year-old grappler will face Miura, who is a seven-time veteran of ONE Championship.

The Kelly vs. Miura grappling match is the latest addition to the ONE on Prime Video 7 card, which will be headlined by a bantamweight title rematch as John Lineker faces Fabricio Andrade after their first encounter ended in a no contest.