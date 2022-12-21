Lorenzo Hunt vs. Mike Richman set as main event for BKFC KnuckleMania 3 on Feb. 17

A light heavyweight title unification bout between Lorenzo Hunt and Mike Richman is set to serve as the main event for BKFC KnuckleMania 3, which will be held in Albuquerque, N.M. on Feb. 17.

BKFC officials confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Wednesday.

In addition to Hunt vs. Richman, multi-time boxing champion Austin Trout is also expected to make his bare-knuckle debut on the same card in the co-main event with an opponent still to be determined.

Since joining the BKFC roster, Hunt has been one of the most active and most successful fighters in the promotion while also winning titles across two different divisions. Hunt has picked up impressive wins over names such as Hector Lombard, Joe Riggs and Quentin Henry.

As for Richman, the former Bellator fighter has put together a perfect 4-0 record since making the move to bare-knuckle competition. Richman became the interim light heavyweight champion with a hard-fought victory over Isaac Doolittle in October.

BKFC has typically made KnuckleMania one of the biggest cards of the year for the organization and it’s expected that more title fights will be added to the final lineup.