The MMA Hour with Paulo Costa, Dillon Danis in studio, Jared Cannonier, Santiago Ponzinibbio, and Mike Goldberg

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: All your questions answered in the latest edition of On The Nose.

1:40 p.m.: UFC welterweight Santiago Ponzinibbio talks about his thrilling comeback win at UFC 282 and what’s next.

2 p.m.: Paulo Costa will discuss what happened with his UFC 284 fight with Robert Whittaker and what’s next.

2:20 p.m.: UFC middleweight Jared Cannonier reflects on his UFC Vegas 66 win.

2:40 p.m.: We catch up with former UFC and Bellator commentator Mike Goldberg, who will discuss the 25th anniversary of calling his first UFC fight at UFC Japan: Ultimate Japan.

3 p.m.: Dillon Danis joins the show in studio to talk about his boxing match with KSI.

